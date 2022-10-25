Super Bowl Odds Latest: Eagles Move To Second Favourite After Unbeaten Start

The Philadelphia Eagles have moved up to second favourite to win the Super Bowl this season, with the Buffalo Bills still firmly planted as favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi in February.

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +250 Philadelphia Eagles +500 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1500 San Francisco 49ers +1500 Minnesota Vikings +1600 Baltimore Ravens +1800 Dallas Cowboys +1800 Cincinnati Bengals +2200 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 Green Bay Packers +3000 Los Angeles Rams +3000 Miami Dolphins +3000 New York Giants +4000 Las Vegas Raiders +4000 Tennessee Titans +5000 New England Patriots +6000 Indianapolis Colts +8000 Arizona Cardinals +8000 New York Jets +8000 Jacksonville Jaguars +10000 Seattle Seahawks +10000 Cleveland Browns +10000 Denver Broncos +10000 Atlanta Falcons +15000 New Orleans Saints +15000 Washington Commanders +20000 Carolina Panthers +25000 Detroit Lions +25000 Pittsburgh Steelers +50000 Chicago Bears +100000 Houston Texans +100000

Biggest Market Movers So Far

The Philadelphia Eagles have made the most interesting move in the market so far this season, with the side remaining unbeaten after the opening 6 games of their campaign. Having maintained a 100% record so far this year, the Eagles odds on the Super Bowl have dropped to +500 making them the second favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi in February.

The favourites to win it all this season are the Buffalo Bills and this year could finally be their year, now at +250 with bookmakers, the Bills are clear favourites to finally win the Super Bowl with a squad that has been built up for years. It is no surprise the Bills are such firm favourites this season, with the highest defensive ranking in the league after the first six games as well as ranking top three offences, Buffalo look the real deal this year.

Another side making it’s way up the rankings this season is the san Fransisco 49ers, the side are 3-4 after their opening seven games and have caught the eye in the opening stages of the season. After San Fransisco were able to trade for Christian McCaffrey, their odds have been on the rise and the side remain a serious contender to win the Super Bowl in February at +1500.

