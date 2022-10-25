49ers

Super Bowl Odds Latest: Eagles Move To Second Favourite After Unbeaten Start

Olly Taliku
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have moved up to second favourite to win the Super Bowl this season, with the Buffalo Bills still firmly planted as favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi in February.

Latest Super Bowl Odds @ BetOnline

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +250
Philadelphia Eagles +500
Kansas City Chiefs +700
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1500
San Francisco 49ers +1500
Minnesota Vikings +1600
Baltimore Ravens +1800
Dallas Cowboys +1800
Cincinnati Bengals +2200
Los Angeles Chargers +3000
Green Bay Packers +3000
Los Angeles Rams +3000
Miami Dolphins +3000
New York Giants +4000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000
Tennessee Titans +5000
New England Patriots +6000
Indianapolis Colts +8000
Arizona Cardinals +8000
New York Jets +8000
Jacksonville Jaguars +10000
Seattle Seahawks +10000
Cleveland Browns +10000
Denver Broncos +10000
Atlanta Falcons +15000
New Orleans Saints +15000
Washington Commanders +20000
Carolina Panthers +25000
Detroit Lions +25000
Pittsburgh Steelers +50000
Chicago Bears +100000
Houston Texans +100000

Biggest Market Movers So Far

The Philadelphia Eagles have made the most interesting move in the market so far this season, with the side remaining unbeaten after the opening 6 games of their campaign. Having maintained a 100% record so far this year, the Eagles odds on the Super Bowl have dropped to +500 making them the second favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi in February.

The favourites to win it all this season are the Buffalo Bills and this year could finally be their year, now at +250 with bookmakers, the Bills are clear favourites to finally win the Super Bowl with a squad that has been built up for years. It is no surprise the Bills are such firm favourites this season, with the highest defensive ranking in the league after the first six games as well as ranking top three offences, Buffalo look the real deal this year.

Another side making it’s way up the rankings this season is the san Fransisco 49ers, the side are 3-4 after their opening seven games and have caught the eye in the opening stages of the season. After San Fransisco were able to trade for Christian McCaffrey, their odds have been on the rise and the side remain a serious contender to win the Super Bowl in February at +1500.

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
