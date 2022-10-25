Super Bowl Odds Latest: Eagles Move To Second Favourite After Unbeaten Start

The Philadelphia Eagles have moved up to second favourite to win the Super Bowl this season, with the Buffalo Bills still firmly planted as favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi in February.
Latest Super Bowl Odds @ BetOnline
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+250
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+500
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+700
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+1500
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1500
|Minnesota Vikings
|+1600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1800
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1800
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2200
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+3000
|Green Bay Packers
|+3000
|Los Angeles Rams
|+3000
|Miami Dolphins
|+3000
|New York Giants
|+4000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|Tennessee Titans
|+5000
|New England Patriots
|+6000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+8000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+8000
|New York Jets
|+8000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+10000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+10000
|Cleveland Browns
|+10000
|Denver Broncos
|+10000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+15000
|New Orleans Saints
|+15000
|Washington Commanders
|+20000
|Carolina Panthers
|+25000
|Detroit Lions
|+25000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+50000
|Chicago Bears
|+100000
|Houston Texans
|+100000
Biggest Market Movers So Far
The Philadelphia Eagles have made the most interesting move in the market so far this season, with the side remaining unbeaten after the opening 6 games of their campaign. Having maintained a 100% record so far this year, the Eagles odds on the Super Bowl have dropped to +500 making them the second favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi in February.
The favourites to win it all this season are the Buffalo Bills and this year could finally be their year, now at +250 with bookmakers, the Bills are clear favourites to finally win the Super Bowl with a squad that has been built up for years. It is no surprise the Bills are such firm favourites this season, with the highest defensive ranking in the league after the first six games as well as ranking top three offences, Buffalo look the real deal this year.
FINAL: That's 6-0 for the @Eagles! #FlyEaglesFly #DALvsPHI pic.twitter.com/aSipstXzBg
— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2022
Another side making it’s way up the rankings this season is the san Fransisco 49ers, the side are 3-4 after their opening seven games and have caught the eye in the opening stages of the season. After San Fransisco were able to trade for Christian McCaffrey, their odds have been on the rise and the side remain a serious contender to win the Super Bowl in February at +1500.
