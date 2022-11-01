Super Bowl Odds Latest: Falcons drop in price as they go top of NFC South

With the Browns comfortable victory over the Bengals marking the end of week 8 action in the NFL, there is no better time to check the Super Bowl odds as we approach the halfway point in the season with the Falcons catching the eye as early market movers.
Latest Super Bowl Odds @ BetOnline
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+225
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+500
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+650
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1300
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1500
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1800
|Minnesota Vikings
|+1800
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+2500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2800
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+3000
|Miami Dolphins
|+3500
|Los Angeles Rams
|+4000
|Tennessee Titans
|+5000
|Green Bay Packers
|+5000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+7000
|New England Patriots
|+7000
|New York Giants
|+8000
|Cleveland Browns
|+10000
|New Orleans Saints
|+10000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+10000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+10000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+10000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|Denver Broncos
|+15000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+15000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+20000
|Washington Commanders
|+20000
|Carolina Panthers
|+75000
|Detroit Lions
|+100000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+100000
|Chicago Bears
|+100000
|Houston Texans
|+100000
Biggest Market Movers So Far
The Buffalo Bills still remain red hot favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi come February and the side has cemented itself as top candidate to win Super Bowl LVI with most bookmakers giving odds of just +225 for Buffalo to win it all.
One of the biggest market movers so far this season has been from Tampa Bay. Tom Brady’s side have started the season 3-5 and have looked anything but convincing on the field so it comes as no surprise that the odds on the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl have drifted from +1800 to +2500.
Two teams who have started the season off well have been the Seahawks and the Falcons, with both sides posting good results to begin the year. The Seahawks odds have gone in from +10000 at the start of the season to +7000 now following a 5-3 start to their campaign.
The @Seahawks defeat the Giants and move to 5-3 on the season 👏 pic.twitter.com/KHW2vPZkdc
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 30, 2022
The Falcons haven’t been quite as successful as the Seahawks, however they have enjoyed plenty of joy on the field this season and post a .500 record going into week 9 which saw the odds move from +15000 to +10000
