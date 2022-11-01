Super Bowl Odds Latest: Falcons drop in price as they go top of NFC South

With the Browns comfortable victory over the Bengals marking the end of week 8 action in the NFL, there is no better time to check the Super Bowl odds as we approach the halfway point in the season with the Falcons catching the eye as early market movers.

Best NFL Betting Sites For Super Bowl Odds



For more NFL Betting sites, see our top 10 best NFL ranked Sportsbooks in 2022 and claim up to $8,000 in bonuses.

Latest Super Bowl Odds @ BetOnline

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +225 Philadelphia Eagles +500 Kansas City Chiefs +650 San Francisco 49ers +1300 Dallas Cowboys +1500 Baltimore Ravens +1800 Minnesota Vikings +1800 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2500 Cincinnati Bengals +2800 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 Miami Dolphins +3500 Los Angeles Rams +4000 Tennessee Titans +5000 Green Bay Packers +5000 Seattle Seahawks +7000 New England Patriots +7000 New York Giants +8000 Cleveland Browns +10000 New Orleans Saints +10000 Arizona Cardinals +10000 Atlanta Falcons +10000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 New York Jets +15000 Denver Broncos +15000 Jacksonville Jaguars +15000 Indianapolis Colts +20000 Washington Commanders +20000 Carolina Panthers +75000 Detroit Lions +100000 Pittsburgh Steelers +100000 Chicago Bears +100000 Houston Texans +100000

Biggest Market Movers So Far

The Buffalo Bills still remain red hot favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi come February and the side has cemented itself as top candidate to win Super Bowl LVI with most bookmakers giving odds of just +225 for Buffalo to win it all.

One of the biggest market movers so far this season has been from Tampa Bay. Tom Brady’s side have started the season 3-5 and have looked anything but convincing on the field so it comes as no surprise that the odds on the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl have drifted from +1800 to +2500.

Two teams who have started the season off well have been the Seahawks and the Falcons, with both sides posting good results to begin the year. The Seahawks odds have gone in from +10000 at the start of the season to +7000 now following a 5-3 start to their campaign.

The @Seahawks defeat the Giants and move to 5-3 on the season 👏 pic.twitter.com/KHW2vPZkdc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 30, 2022

The Falcons haven’t been quite as successful as the Seahawks, however they have enjoyed plenty of joy on the field this season and post a .500 record going into week 9 which saw the odds move from +15000 to +10000

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.