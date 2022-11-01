NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl Odds Latest: Falcons drop in price as they go top of NFC South

Falcons
With the Browns comfortable victory over the Bengals marking the end of week 8 action in the NFL, there is no better time to check the Super Bowl odds as we approach the halfway point in the season with the Falcons catching the eye as early market movers.

Latest Super Bowl Odds @ BetOnline

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +225
Philadelphia Eagles +500
Kansas City Chiefs +650
San Francisco 49ers +1300
Dallas Cowboys +1500
Baltimore Ravens +1800
Minnesota Vikings +1800
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2500
Cincinnati Bengals +2800
Los Angeles Chargers +3000
Miami Dolphins +3500
Los Angeles Rams +4000
Tennessee Titans +5000
Green Bay Packers +5000
Seattle Seahawks +7000
New England Patriots +7000
New York Giants +8000
Cleveland Browns +10000
New Orleans Saints +10000
Arizona Cardinals +10000
Atlanta Falcons +10000
Las Vegas Raiders +10000
New York Jets +15000
Denver Broncos +15000
Jacksonville Jaguars +15000
Indianapolis Colts +20000
Washington Commanders +20000
Carolina Panthers +75000
Detroit Lions +100000
Pittsburgh Steelers +100000
Chicago Bears +100000
Houston Texans +100000

Biggest Market Movers So Far

The Buffalo Bills still remain red hot favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi come February and the side has cemented itself as top candidate to win Super Bowl LVI with most bookmakers giving odds of just +225 for Buffalo to win it all.

One of the biggest market movers so far this season has been from Tampa Bay. Tom Brady’s side have started the season 3-5 and have looked anything but convincing on the field so it comes as no surprise that the odds on the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl have drifted from +1800 to +2500.

Two teams who have started the season off well have been the Seahawks and the Falcons, with both sides posting good results to begin the year. The Seahawks odds have gone in from +10000 at the start of the season to +7000 now following a 5-3 start to their campaign.

The Falcons haven’t been quite as successful as the Seahawks, however they have enjoyed plenty of joy on the field this season and post a .500 record going into week 9 which saw the odds move from +15000 to +10000

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
