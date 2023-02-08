NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl Props: Betting Trends for Coin Toss & National Anthem

Garrett Kerman
Super Bowl Coin Toss: 59% of the Public Betting on Tail

The Super Bowl is finally here and we have two best teams in the NFL, The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles battling it out to be the next champions. The best part about the Super Bowl is the betting and prop markets that are available for the bettors to make some money, let’s take a look at those.

The Super Bowl is the single most wagered-upon sporting event each every year for sportsbooks around the world. The record has been broken on this year’s Super Bowl as more than 50 million Americans have already bet on the event which pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There is more to betting on the Super Bowl than just picking a winner on the moneyline or on the spread. Where a lot of the money is placed on the various different prop markets that the sportsbooks dish out to the bettors. Let’s take a look at some of the popular prop betting trends for Super Bowl 57.

Betting On The Coin Toss

This is arguably one of the most bet props each and every year during the Super Bowl, it is super easy, it is quick money, and most believe it is essentially a 50/50 chance of walking away a winner.

Even though it may seem like there is a 50% of chance becoming a winner, there is one side of the coin that historically has been the money maker over time as Tails has won 51.8% of the time (29 of 56) meanwhile heads has won just 48.2% of the time (27 of 56).

Let’s take a look at the current odds for this year’s coin toss for the Super Bowl:

Super Bowl 57 Coin Toss Result

  • Heads -104
  • Tails -104

Super Bowl 57 Coin Toss Winner

  • Kansas City Chiefs -104
  • Philadelphia Eagles -104

Betting On The National Anthem

It’s not every day that you can place a wager on a national anthem at a sporting event, this is the only time of the year that it is even possible to do so.

In terms of betting on the national anthem for the Super Bowl, you can bet the over or the under on the time it is completed.

The over in this betting prop has been successful in nine of the last 15 years which is good for 60% of the time.

How Long Will The National Anthem Be?

  • Over 2:02 -110
  • Under 2:02 -110

The singer of the national anthem will be country music star Chris Stapleton, and you can even bet on his appearance. You can wager on the color of the hat that he will wear to perform the national anthem.

Chris Stapleton Primary Color of Hat

  • Black +350
  • Any Other Color -600

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
