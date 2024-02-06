NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl Public Betting Update: BetOnline Reveals Almost All Big Money Bets Are on San Francisco 49ers

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off the ball to running back Christian McCaffrey (23)

As Super Bowl LVIII approaches, the betting landscape is constantly changing. However, BetOnline’s latest insights reveal a fascinating trend: nearly all large-scale bets favor the San Francisco 49ers.

Best Super Bowl Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Spread, Odds and Total

  • 📅 Date: 2/11/24
  • 🕔 Time: 6:30pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS/Nickelodeon
Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
KC Chiefs +110 +2 -110 Over 47.5 -110
SF 49ers -130 -2 -110 Under 47.5 -110

19 of 22 Largest Bets at BetOnline on 49ers

The excitement surrounding Super Bowl LVIII has reached a fever pitch, and nowhere is this more evident than in the betting arena. A recent update from BetOnline, provided by the insightful Dave Mason, lays bare a remarkable trend in public betting: the San Francisco 49ers are the overwhelming favorites among big bettors.

To put this into perspective, BetOnline has recorded some hefty wagers favoring the 49ers. The list of the biggest Super Bowl bets is topped by a staggering $55,000 placed on SF -1.5. This is closely followed by bets of $50,000 and $35,000 on SF -1, and $34,500 on SF at -115.

Another notable bet includes $30,000 on SF at -125. In stark contrast, the Kansas City Chiefs have attracted a relatively modest $20,000 bet at KC -102.

The 49ers opened at -1 with top sportsbooks, but were quickly backed to -2, where they now sit as Super Bowl Sunday approaches.

These figures are just the tip of the iceberg. Of the 22 largest spread bets tracked, only three have been placed on the Chiefs. This skew towards the 49ers highlights a significant confidence among big bettors in their chances to triumph.

Money Evenly Split on Spread Bets

Despite the apparent favoritism towards the 49ers in big bets, BetOnline’s Dave Mason reveals a more balanced picture when it comes to spread cash. The money is now evenly split, with 50/50 distribution, suggesting a more nuanced view among the broader betting public.

There’s also a significant tilt in the outright win market. BetOnline needs the 49ers to win outright, as approximately 62% of the money has been placed on the Chiefs at +108. This indicates a substantial belief in an upset by the Chiefs, despite the heavy betting on the 49ers.

Additionally, the over/under market is leaning heavily towards the ‘Over’ side. Around 67% of the money has been wagered on the game total going over 47.5 points, pointing to expectations of a high-scoring affair.

It’s all geared up to be a fascinating battle, and we’ll soon find out if the big money bettors will be the big winners.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates

Top 5 Highest-Paid NFL Players In Super Bowl 2024

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  30s
NFL News and Rumors
Will Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrest Cause A Distraction for Chiefs?
Will Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrest Cause A Distraction for Chiefs?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2min
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_22029003_168396541_lowres-2
Most Bet Player Props at 2024 Super Bowl Revealed as We Get an Inside Look at Public Betting Numbers
Author image David Evans  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones (80) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown
Philadelphia Eagles To Play NFL’s First Game In Brazil In 2024
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
raiders practice facility
Is the NFL Favoring Kansas City Chiefs by Giving Them Raiders Practice Facility for the 2024 Super Bowl?
Author image David Evans  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
ampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
Dedicated NFL Fans Respond To Pro Bowl Antics, QB Baker Mayfield Earning Flag Football MVP Honors
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 5 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl 2024 Tickets Are Even Too Expensive For Christian McCaffrey
Super Bowl 2024 Tickets Are Even Too Expensive For Christian McCaffrey
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 3 2024
More News
Arrow to top