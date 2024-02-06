As Super Bowl LVIII approaches, the betting landscape is constantly changing. However, BetOnline’s latest insights reveal a fascinating trend: nearly all large-scale bets favor the San Francisco 49ers.

Best Super Bowl Betting Sites in 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Spread, Odds and Total

📅 Date : 2/11/24

: 2/11/24 🕔 Time : 6:30pm ET

: 6:30pm ET 📺 TV Channel: CBS/Nickelodeon

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook KC Chiefs +110 +2 -110 Over 47.5 -110 SF 49ers -130 -2 -110 Under 47.5 -110

19 of 22 Largest Bets at BetOnline on 49ers

The excitement surrounding Super Bowl LVIII has reached a fever pitch, and nowhere is this more evident than in the betting arena. A recent update from BetOnline, provided by the insightful Dave Mason, lays bare a remarkable trend in public betting: the San Francisco 49ers are the overwhelming favorites among big bettors.

Biggest #SuperBowlLVIII bets so far: $55,000 SF -1.5

$50,000 SF -1

$35,000 SF -1

$34,500 SF -115

$30,000 SF -125

$20,000 KC -102 Of the 22 biggest spread bets, only three are on the Chiefs. Odds> https://t.co/NtZNwxRmvk pic.twitter.com/NaoJ493Rzz — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) February 3, 2024

To put this into perspective, BetOnline has recorded some hefty wagers favoring the 49ers. The list of the biggest Super Bowl bets is topped by a staggering $55,000 placed on SF -1.5. This is closely followed by bets of $50,000 and $35,000 on SF -1, and $34,500 on SF at -115.

Another notable bet includes $30,000 on SF at -125. In stark contrast, the Kansas City Chiefs have attracted a relatively modest $20,000 bet at KC -102.

The 49ers opened at -1 with top sportsbooks, but were quickly backed to -2, where they now sit as Super Bowl Sunday approaches.

These figures are just the tip of the iceberg. Of the 22 largest spread bets tracked, only three have been placed on the Chiefs. This skew towards the 49ers highlights a significant confidence among big bettors in their chances to triumph.

Money Evenly Split on Spread Bets

Despite the apparent favoritism towards the 49ers in big bets, BetOnline’s Dave Mason reveals a more balanced picture when it comes to spread cash. The money is now evenly split, with 50/50 distribution, suggesting a more nuanced view among the broader betting public.

There’s also a significant tilt in the outright win market. BetOnline needs the 49ers to win outright, as approximately 62% of the money has been placed on the Chiefs at +108. This indicates a substantial belief in an upset by the Chiefs, despite the heavy betting on the 49ers.

Additionally, the over/under market is leaning heavily towards the ‘Over’ side. Around 67% of the money has been wagered on the game total going over 47.5 points, pointing to expectations of a high-scoring affair.

It’s all geared up to be a fascinating battle, and we’ll soon find out if the big money bettors will be the big winners.