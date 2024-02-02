Get ready for the big game with our Super Bowl Squares template! This printable grid is perfect for the exciting matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Whether you’re hosting a Super Bowl party or just enjoying the game with friends and family, our easy-to-use template adds an extra layer of fun to the event. Download now and start the friendly competition!

Super Bowl Squares is a popular game played during the Super Bowl, often at parties or gatherings. It’s a form of betting or lottery, though it’s usually played for fun rather than serious gambling. Here’s a breakdown of how it’s typically played:

Setup

Grid Creation: A 10×10 grid is created, resulting in 100 squares (download our template below) Labeling: One team is assigned to the rows, and the other to the columns. Selling Squares: Participants buy squares. Often, all 100 squares are sold, ensuring a full grid. Number Assignment: After all squares are sold, numbers 0-9 are randomly assigned to each row and column. This is often done by drawing numbers from a hat.

Playing

Determining Winners: The winners are determined based on the score at the end of each quarter, half, and the final game score. Score Reference: To determine a winner, look at the last number in each team’s score, and match those numbers on the grid to find the winning square. Example: If the Chiefs’ team’s score is 14 and the 49ers’ team’s score is 3 at the end of the first quarter, find the square where the Chiefs row labeled “4” and 49ers column labeled “3” meet.

Winning

Payout Structure : The pool of money collected from selling the squares is often divided among the winners after each quarter, half, and final game score. The specific payout structure can vary.

: The pool of money collected from selling the squares is often divided among the winners after each quarter, half, and final game score. The specific payout structure can vary. Typical Breakdown: For example, 20% of the pool for the first quarter, half, and third quarter each, and 40% for the final score.

Variations

Random Assignments : Numbers for rows and columns can be assigned before or after squares are bought.

: Numbers for rows and columns can be assigned before or after squares are bought. Payout Variations : Some pools have different rules for payouts, like larger amounts for halftime and final scores.

: Some pools have different rules for payouts, like larger amounts for halftime and final scores. Free Play: It can also be played for fun without money, using prizes or just bragging rights.

Strategy

Luck-Based: It’s important to note that Super Bowl Squares is mostly a game of chance, with little to no skill or strategy involved.

Super Bowl Squares Printable Template

Below is our Super Bowl Squares printable template for Super Bowl LVIII. Depending on your browser, you may be able to right click on the image and print instantly. If that is not an option, right click to save the image and print from your downloads.