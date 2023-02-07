News

Super Bowl Winning Players Will Receive $157k Each

Author image
Anthony Cardenas
Twitter
3 min read
Patrick Mahomes is one of The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs

Winning the Super Bowl is every football lover’s dream as a kid, and many players will get their chance this Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. But kids also dream about being rich, and the players on the winning team will earn a cool pay day this year.

The Super Bowl payout for 2023 is reportedly coming in at $157,000 per winning player, which will be a hefty bonus for some of the guys further down the bench. For comparison’s sake, the minimum rookie salary for 2022 was $705,000.

The losers won’t go away empty-handed. The team that doesn’t hoist the trophy will receive a payday themselves, but will pocket “only” $82,000. If you consider that a player gets $69,000 for a conference championship win and $46,000 for the divisional round, a deep playoff run results in a solid payout even if your team doesn’t achieve the ultimate goal.

Players Who Win Super Bowl Will Earn $157k Bonus

Philadelphia Eagles

Just as the price of everything has, the prize money for winning the Super Bowl has changed drastically over the years. In 1978, the winners were awarded with $18,000.

There are other bonuses to be had for performing well in the big game. There are players all over the league who have Super Bowl wins and appearances built into their contracts as bonuses, some being worth as much as $500,000 or $1 million. There will also be some kind of car or outlandish prize that is presented to the MVP of the game, typically provided by the official sponsor of the award.

Does everyone get a payout?

There are some stipulations that could stop some players from receiving their full cut, however. Players who are added to rosters late and have played in less than a certain threshold of games receives just half of the usual payout. Still, the game is monetarily beneficial for pretty much anyone involved.

So who will it be? The game will be played this Sunday and will be broadcast on Fox, and should be a tightly contested game. The Eagles opened as 1.5 point favorites over the Chiefs, and things haven’t changed much in over a week’s time. There hasn’t been much of any line movement, meaning there is equal money coming in on two teams that were closely matched in the first place.

The financial bonus certainly won’t be on the forefront of what guys are playing for, but it will be a nice, added perk for the players on the team who comes out on top.

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter

Anthony Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony Cardenas

Anthony Cardenas

Twitter
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony Cardenas

Related To News

News
Ice Skating

Nearly One Year Later, U.S. Olympic Figure Skaters Still Do Not Have Team Medals

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
News
Clash mixed reviews 2 6 23 (1)
NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum Receives Mixed Reviews on Future
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  8h
News
Nancy Kerrigan
Top Three Figure Skating Sagas Of All Time
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 4 2023
News
NASCAR: Jimmy Johnson
Diamond Anniversary: NASCAR Cup Series Announces 2023 Schedule Changes
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 31 2023
News
Sportsbooks Predict Elon Musk Will Surpass Barack Obama In Twitter Followers
Sportsbooks Predict Elon Musk Will Surpass Barack Obama In Twitter Followers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 31 2023
News
Khaby Lame Expected To Finish 2023 As Most Followed TikTok Account
Khaby Lame Expected To Finish 2023 As Most Followed TikTok Account
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 1 2023
News
DeMeco Ryans 49ers
DeMeco Ryans Becomes Favorite For Texans Next Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top