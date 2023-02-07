Super Bowl Winning Players Will Receive $157k Each

Winning the Super Bowl is every football lover’s dream as a kid, and many players will get their chance this Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. But kids also dream about being rich, and the players on the winning team will earn a cool pay day this year.

The Super Bowl payout for 2023 is reportedly coming in at $157,000 per winning player, which will be a hefty bonus for some of the guys further down the bench. For comparison’s sake, the minimum rookie salary for 2022 was $705,000.

The losers won’t go away empty-handed. The team that doesn’t hoist the trophy will receive a payday themselves, but will pocket “only” $82,000. If you consider that a player gets $69,000 for a conference championship win and $46,000 for the divisional round, a deep playoff run results in a solid payout even if your team doesn’t achieve the ultimate goal.

Players Who Win Super Bowl Will Earn $157k Bonus

Just as the price of everything has, the prize money for winning the Super Bowl has changed drastically over the years. In 1978, the winners were awarded with $18,000.

There are other bonuses to be had for performing well in the big game. There are players all over the league who have Super Bowl wins and appearances built into their contracts as bonuses, some being worth as much as $500,000 or $1 million. There will also be some kind of car or outlandish prize that is presented to the MVP of the game, typically provided by the official sponsor of the award.

Does everyone get a payout?

There are some stipulations that could stop some players from receiving their full cut, however. Players who are added to rosters late and have played in less than a certain threshold of games receives just half of the usual payout. Still, the game is monetarily beneficial for pretty much anyone involved.

So who will it be? The game will be played this Sunday and will be broadcast on Fox, and should be a tightly contested game. The Eagles opened as 1.5 point favorites over the Chiefs, and things haven’t changed much in over a week’s time. There hasn’t been much of any line movement, meaning there is equal money coming in on two teams that were closely matched in the first place.

The financial bonus certainly won’t be on the forefront of what guys are playing for, but it will be a nice, added perk for the players on the team who comes out on top.