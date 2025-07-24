The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the most surprising teams in all of Major League Baseball this season. After underachieving last season with an abysmal record of 74 wins and 88 losses (dead last in the American League East), the Blue Jays have turned things around in a big way in 2025. All of a sudden, they have gone from worst to first and are currently 18 games above .500 in the American League East standings at 60 wins and 42 losses. Toronto’s lead on top of the division is at four games over the New York Yankees. This week, the Blue Jays beat the Yankees in two of three games at the Rogers Centre. A major reason for the Blue Jays success was the sloppy defense of the Yankees. In the three games, the Yankees made seven errors.

The major reason for the Blue Jays turn around in 2025 is because many Blue Jays players have overachieved from an offensive perspective. Due to the fact there have been improvements by so many Blue Jays players, depth has become an asset. There is also a concern that when the unproductive Daulton Varsho and Anthony Santander return, the more productive players will lose playing time, and the Blue Jays will be less productive in the win column. Let’s take a look at a few of the players that have had great seasons and are responsible for where the Blue Jays are now.

Alejandro Kirk & Tyler Heineman

The Blue Jays are getting great production at the catcher position. Alejandro Kirk is batting .304 with 93 hits in 306 at bats, and Tyler Heineman is batting .341 with 29 hits in 85 at bats. Last season, Heineman only batted .083 with the Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.

Ernie Clement & Bo Bichette

Shortstop Bo Bichette has returned to one of the top hitters in all of baseball. His 117 hits is second in the American League, only behind Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, who has 129 hits. Bichette is batting .281 this season, after only batting .225 last season. Meanwhile, another Blue Jays infielder, Ernie Clement, has see his batting average increase from .263 to .281, and one major reason is because he is walking more, and striking out less.

George Springer & Addison Barger

Springer has seen a resurgence to his game at age 35. While being at designated hitter more regularly, Springer has seen his batting average rise from .220 to .283, and his slugging percentage rise from .371 to .500. Barger only batted .197 in his rookie season last year in Toronto, and is now batting .273 in his second season. The 76 point increase has come with exceptional timely hitting and 36 extra base hits.