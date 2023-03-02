Survivor Season 44 Odds: Public betting on Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho

The public is betting its money on Yamil Arocho to win Survivor Season 44. Find out how the odds have moved from 12-1 to 3-1 ahead of the Survivor Season 44 premiere. Will Arocho win Survivor Season 44?

Survivor fans have spoken. Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho is now the favorite to win Survivor Season 44 at the best offshore betting sites. After opening the day with +1200 odds, fans started betting on Yam Yam, moving the line all the way to +300.

Other contestants have also seen their odds drop while others appear to have a worse chance to win than when the day started. Were the oddsmakers way off with their original projections?

According to reports, the betting analysts at the top online sportsbooks have detected some unusual betting patterns ahead of tonight’s premiere.

When the day started, Arocho was ninth on the odds board. Danny Massa (+400), Brandon Cottom (+500), and Carson Garrett (+500).

Massa has since moved to +800 while Matthew Grinstead-Mayle has moved all the way down to +500.

Could someone, perhaps a member of the show’s production staff, know something?

Survivor Season 44 Odds

The top online sportsbooks allow members to bet on the hottest TV shows, including Survivor.

For Survivor Season 44, BetOnline is offering betting odds on the winner. According to reports, Claire Rafson is fans’ early pick to win but the early betting money has poured in on Yam Yam.

Check out the complete breakdown of the current and opening odds below.

Current Odds

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho 3-1

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle 5-1

Carson Garrett 6-1

Brandon Cottom 8-1

Danny Massa 8-1

Bruce Perreault 12-1

Carolyn Wiger 12-1

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt 12-1

Claire Rafson 14-1

Matt Blankinship 16-1

Helen Li 18-1

Maddy Pomilla 18-1

Lauren Harpe 20-1

Sarah Wade 20-1

Jamie Lynn Ruiz 22-1

Kane Fritzler 22-1

Frannie Marin 25-1

Josh Wilder 25-1

Opening Odds

Danny Massa 4-1

Brandon Cottom 5-1

Carson Garrett 5-1

Claire Rafson 7-1

Bruce Perreault 7-1

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle 7-1

Matt Blankinship 8-1

Lauren Harpe 10-1

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho 12-1

Carolyn Wiger 12-1

Maddy Pomilla 12-1

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt 14-1

Helen Li 16-1

Sarah Wade 16-1

Jamie Lynn Ruiz 20-1

Kane Fritzler 20-1

Josh Wilder 20-1

Frannie Marin 25-1