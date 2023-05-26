Suspended Lions’ WR Jameson Williams Says he was Unaware of NFL Policy Following Gambling Violation

The Lions’ second-year WR was suspended in April for Violating the NFL’s Gambling Policy

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams recently spoke to reporters about his six-game suspension for gambling violations, addressing the situation for the first time. Williams, along with fellow Lions wideout Stanley Berryhill, was suspended for betting on college football games while at a team facility, a violation of the league’s strict rules against gambling. Williams expressed his unawareness of the severity of the rules and admitted he was not sure where at the facility he made the bets.

It hit me out of the of blue. It hit a couple other players around the league and on my team out of the blue. I wasn’t aware of this situation, but as it happened, I took it on the chin. I was ready to move forward. As things moved on, I got the consequences. That’s been my whole plan, moving forward from things, just looking at the better days.

Other Lions’ Players Recieved a Harsher Fate

Unlike his suspended teammates, Williams did not lose his job following the announcement of the punishment. Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore, and Shaka Toney were all suspended indefinitely and subsequently released by their respective teams. Williams did not appeal his suspension and stated that he looks forward to returning in Week 7.

“I just left it alone. They gave me six games and we left it that. Just looking forward to coming back Week 7, getting back on my team out there playing the game.”

The NFL’s handling of gambling by its players became apparent in 2022 when then-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for a full season. Ridley had bet $1,500 on a series of parlays, including Falcons games, while he was away from football. Although he did not participate in the games, the fact that he had access to team information raised concerns. The distinction between Ridley’s and Williams’ offenses is evident, but it is clear that the NFL intended to set an example with Ridley’s suspension.

Jameson Williams’ case highlights the importance of players being aware of and abiding by the league’s rules regarding gambling, especially within team facilities. The NFL’s strict stance on such violations serves as a reminder to players of the consequences that can arise from engaging in prohibited activities.