Swiftie Bowl: How To Throw A Taylor Swift-Themed Super Bowl Party

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year. Not only is it celebrated among Americans but this year one of the biggest trends to hit the internet are Taylor Swift-themed parties.

Love or hate her, Taylor Swift has had a huge effect on NFL viewership this year. Her romance with Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has been closely followed and unfolded on live TV. Many Swifties have joined in the excitement to catch the pop star on the TV screen.

It’s been a whirlwind year for Swift. She was the TIME Person of the Year in 2023 and is fresh off winning two Grammys for her album “Midnights”. For her fans, they are entering their Super Bowl era, and as they plan lavish Taylor Swift-themed parties for the Big Game.

Scroll down below to learn how to throw a Taylor Swift-themed Super Bowl party.

How To Throw A Taylor Swift-Themed Super Bowl Party

It’s just days before the Big Game and it’s officially time to start planning your Taylor Swift-themed Super Bowl party. There have been several clever Swift-inspired Super Bowl party ideas on social media, as fans rally to support the popstar and Kelce in the biggest game of the year.

While it may be the Super Bowl for NFL fans, it’s the Swiftie Bowl for others. Taylor’s Version of the Super Bowl includes glittered footballs, chicken tenders, ranch dressing, and Mama Kelce’s cooking recipes like chocolate cookies, and more.

Swifties are even going all out with decorations that pay tribute to Taylor’s famous songs. Of course, the color is centered around red, and the number 87 and 13 inspired decorations. Other ideas include making Chiefs and Swift-inspired friendship bracelets.

Whatever fans decide to do, there are a seemingly unlimited number of ways to add Taylor Swift touches to your Super Bowl party. Whether it’s through food or decor, the Swiftie Bowl is going to be a huge trend on Sunday.

Taylor Swift-Themed Super Bowl Party Ideas

Some fans have already released their Swiftie Bowl ideas to honor Taylor Swift. With over 21.2 million views on X, two fans are celebrating the Super Bowl with a red-themed party featuring giant friendship bracelet garlands.

