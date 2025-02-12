History was made again on Wednesday at the 2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships in Saalbach, Austria. For only the third time ever, there was a Swiss sweep of the podium at the World Alpine Skiing Championships. In the first ever men’s team combined event at the World Championship, Switzerland won gold, silver and bronze.

Who reached the podium for Switzerland on Wednesday?

The Switzerland gold medalists in the men’s team combined event were Franjo von Allmen and Loic Meillard, who had a combined time of 2:43.38. This was the second gold medal for von Allmen at the 2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships, as he won the men’s downhill event on Sunday. In all, Switzerland has three gold medals at the 2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships. Marco Odermatt won the gold medal in the men’s super giant slalom on Friday.

The silver medalists in the men’s team combined were Alexis Monney and Tanguy Nef, who had a time of 2:42.65. The bronze medalists were Stefan Rogentin and Marc Rochat, with a time of 2:42.81.

Who swept the podium for Switzerland in the past?

The first time Switzerland swept the podium at the World Alpine Skiing Championships was in 1931 in Murren, Switzerland. In the men’s downhill, Walter Prager won gold with a time of 1:56.2. Otto Furrer won silver with a time of 2:18.0 and Fritz Steuri II won bronze with a time of 2:21.8.

The second time Switzerland swept the podium at the World Alpine Skiing Championships was in 1987 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Peter Muller won the gold medal with a time of 2:07.8. Pirmin Zurbriggen won the silver medal with a time of 2:08.13. Karl Alpiger won the bronze medal with a time of 2:08.2.

Olympic Debut

The team combined events for men and women will make its debut at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan/Cortina d’Amprezzo. They will be replacing the individual combined events.