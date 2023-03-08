College Basketball News and Rumors

Syracuse Head Coach Jim Boeheim Hints At Retirement

Dan Girolamo
UPDATE – 5:25 p.m. ET: Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim officially retires. Adrian Autry will become the new head coach.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim hinted at retirement following the Orange’s 77-74 loss to Wake Forest in the opening round of the ACC Tournament.

“I think you missed it,” Boeheim told reporters. “I gave my retirement speech on the court last Saturday, and I gave it in the press conference afterward, and nobody except William Payne figured it out.”

Jim Boeheim Leaves Retirement Decision In The Hands Of Syracuse

Boeheim’s comments suggest he will retire but would not directly say that the loss to Wake Forest was his last game as head coach.

During the press conference, Boeheim said it’s the university’s decision if they want him to return as head coach.

“This is up to the university,” Boeheim said. “They have to make their decision, and it’s up to them. I hope we can come to a good agreement. I mean, that remains to be seen.”

Jim Boeheim Ranks Second All-Time In Wins

If this is the end for Boeheim at Syracuse, he leaves college basketball as the sport’s second-winningest coach. In 47 years as the head coach of Syracuse, Boeheim has an official record of 1,015-441. However, 105 wins were vacated due to NCAA rules violations.

Boehim ranks second in wins behind former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who holds the record with 1,202 victories.

Boeheim won the National Championship during the 2002-2003 season thanks to the outstanding play of freshman Carmelo Anthony.

Boeheim has struggled the last two seasons, compiling a 33-32 record. Boeheim will likely miss the NCAA Tournament for a second-straight season.

College Basketball News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
