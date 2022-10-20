Syracuse vs. Clemson – Week 8 College Football Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions

In an all-orange battle, Syracuse head to Clemson this Saturday as the two top 25 teams clash in South Carolina. The Clemson Tigers and their opponents, Syracuse Orange will look to remain undefeated, but something has to give when the teams meet on the field. We take a look at the betting odds and offer our picks and predictions for this week eight college football encounter.

#14 Syracuse Orange @ #5 Clemson Tigers

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/22/2022 12:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/22/2022 12:00 pm EST. Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC.

Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC. TV: Live on ABC and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Syracuse

+395 +13.5 (-110) Clemson

-500 -13.5 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 49.5

-110 Under 49.5

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of writing and are subject to fluctuation.

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

Clash of the Undefeated Oranges

That headline sounded better in my head. Anyway, when Syracuse travel to Clemson on Saturday somebody will come out with a loss for the first time this season. The Tigers have racked up some impressive looking victories over teams that were or are ranked with wins against Wake Forest, NC State and Florida State in the last month.

Not to be outdone by their orange rivals, Syracuse are still undefeated at 6-0 and are coming off the back of a win against NC State last week. The Orange are 13.5 point underdogs in this one and the total sits at 49.5.

With the ACC kicking off week seven in style, let’s take a closer look at the game.

How will this game be decided?

This one looks like it is setting up to be a bit of a struggle on offense for both teams. Syracuse has been playing some top notch defense this season so far and the matchups for the Clemson Tigers are not as good as one would think.

Syracuse are eighth in the NCAA for total yards allowed per game and sixth in college football for points allowed per game. They are firing on all cylinders coming in to ‘Death Valley’ on Saturday. You would think that there may be some individual matchups that favor the Tigers, but after a close look it is hard to find one. They will be relying on the talent of their quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to move the ball in this game. However, the matchups on the outside favor NC State and it is hard to see a consistent formula that will allow Clemson to gain yards.

When Syracuse has the ball, they likely have a better idea of what they are going to do than the Clemson O. You can’t run on this Clemson D, but they do give up pass yards, and Garrett Shrader can sling the ball now. His QB rating of 171.2 is enough for 11th best in NCAA football this season so far. His wide receivers might not offer much in this one, but sophomore tight end Oronde Gadsden might get a few looks. He already has five touchdowns on 31 receptions this season and will be looking to add it to on Saturday.

Our picks in this one will be based on a proper defensive slugfest with a lot of pro-Syracuse stuff mixed in.

What are the picks?