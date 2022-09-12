Former Cincinnati Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is liking what he’s seeing from quarterback Joe Burrow. Some fans might say the retired wideout is just living in the moment.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Houshmandzadeh was asked about the LSU product. Referring to Burrow, the 44-year-old mentioned, “He’s top five.”

“I don’t know who comes out of the top five, but in no particular order, when you ask me who are the top-five quarterbacks, I’m going to say Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Josh Allen.”

While it’s fine for a retired player to support one of his former teams, this top-five quarterback list is quite a bold take. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is now 45 years old.

Though, even that old man played better than Rodgers during Week 1. While looking rusty at times, the seven-time super bowl champion can still play at a high level.

In the Green Bay Packers’ 23-7 road loss versus the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers threw zero touchdown passes and one interception. He also passed for 195 yards and finished with a 72.2 quarterback rating.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh: “Joe Burrow’s a top-five quarterback”

Furthermore, Burrow struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers as well. In the Bengals’ 23-20 overtime loss at home on Sunday, the Cincinnati quarterback threw two touchdowns and four picks.

This is a “what-have-you-done-lately” league. So, the former Bengals wideout is probably showing favoritism here. Having said that, this is all a matter of opinion.

“I remember playing 2006 we had a really good year, and we were all extremely young and then 2007, we were ass,” continued Houshmandzadeh.”

“And so, I would assume they’re not going to do what we did. I’d expect the Bengals for the next six, seven years to always be in contention, but it’s not going to be easy.”

Indeed, the team is more than capable of returning to the playoffs in 2023. Last season, the Bengals finished with their first 10-win season since 2015.

It was also the first time Cincinnati advanced to the super bowl since the 1988 season. Receiver Ja’Marr Chase won Rookie of the Year and Burrow won Comeback Player of the Year.

While the team has suffered seven playoff losses during the Wild Card round this century, Burrow hopes the Bengals can put their playoff woes behind them.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has two super bowl appearances with the Kansas City Chiefs. Talent-wise, the Bengals are more than capable of representing the AFC in Super Bowl LVII.

But they have to bounce back. The Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens have a one-game lead in the division.