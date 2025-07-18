T.J. Watt, Steelers Agree to Three-Year Extension

T.J. Watt is Staying with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Long Haul

The Pittsburgh Steelers and star pass-rusher T.J. Watt have reportedly agreed to a record-setting three-year, $123 million contract extension, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. With this deal, Watt becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, earning an average of $41 million per year. The agreement comes just one week before veterans are scheduled to report to Steelers minicamp on July 23rd, 2025. With their superstar edge rusher now locked in for the foreseeable future, the Steelers can head into the new season with one less distraction.

T.J. Watt’s Impact

T.J. Watt has made an immediate impact since entering the NFL in 2017. Now entering his ninth season, the superstar edge rusher has already compiled an impressive résumé that includes a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021, seven Pro Bowl selections, and four All-Pro honors. During his award-winning 2021 campaign, Watt led the league with 22.5 sacks, while also recording 21 tackles for loss, 64 combined tackles, and five forced fumbles.

Over the course of his career, Watt has racked up 108.0 sacks (leading the league in that category three times), 462 combined tackles, 33 forced fumbles, and 49 passes defended. Last season, he once again demonstrated his elite value, logging a league-best six forced fumbles, 11.5 sacks, 61 combined tackles, and four passes defended. Watt has solidified his reputation as one of, if not, the best edge rusher in today’s NFL. That reputation has now paid off, as he heads into the new season with one of the most lucrative contracts in league history.

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers Play Spoiler in the AFC North?

Despite the optimism surrounding Watt’s extension, several key questions still remain for the Steelers. Can quarterback Aaron Rodgers mount one final push before retirement? Will the defense continue performing at an elite level? And perhaps most critically, can the offense take a meaningful step forward to alleviate pressure on the defensive unit?

While uncertainties linger, Pittsburgh can take comfort in knowing that their cornerstone defensive player is secured for the long term. The Steelers still possess enough star power to remain competitive in a stacked AFC North and could potentially play spoiler in matchups against division rivals like the Baltimore Ravens. Given these factors, the Pittsburgh Steelers enter the new season as a true Wild Card that is capable of anything.