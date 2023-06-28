Tadej Pogacar Net Worth, Salary, Career Earnings, & Wife

One of the top professional cyclists in the world is Tadej Pogacar. A two-time Tour de France winner, the young Slovenian will look to win his third in the last four years. Below, we explore Tadej Pogacar’s net worth, salary, career earnings, and wife.
Throwback to 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 Tadej Pogacar vs Primoz Roglic final time trial at the 2020 Tour de France 😱 pic.twitter.com/wirmdBN4qd
— Eurosport (@eurosport) June 25, 2023
Tadej Pogacar Net Worth
Reports list Tadej Pogacar’s net worth between $5 million and $10 million.
Most of his net worth comes from his success as a cyclist, but Pogacar is one of the most marketable competitors in the sport.
Pogacar has individual sponsorships with Plume, DMT, Look, and Met.
Tadej Pogacar Salary
Pogacar is one of the highest-paid cyclists in the world, earning an estimated $6.5 million per year.
Pogacar rides for UCI WorldTeam UAE Team Emirates and is signed with the team until 2027.
Pogacar is so valuable that he carries a rumored termination clause of $100 million to discourage the young cyclist from jumping to another team.
Tadej Pogacar Career Earnings
Pogacar has an estimated career earnings of over $4 million.
The winning cyclist of the Tour de France earns €500,000, which comes to roughly USD 545,000. Taking that into consideration, Pogacar has won the Tour de France twice. At 22, Pogacar became the youngest Tour de France winner since 1904.
In his career, Pogacar has 60 career wins.
Tadej Pogacar Age, Height, Weight, Wife
For me it's my job, for some it's their hobby but for all it's our passion. #WorldBikeDay 🚲
I hope you could also get out for a ride a today ✌️ pic.twitter.com/1XLBiTluFW
— Tadej Pogačar (@TamauPogi) June 3, 2023
Pogacar is not married. However, Pogcar is in a relationship with fiancée Urska Zigart.
Zigart is a 26-year-old professional cyclist from Slovenia.
- Age: 24
- Born: Komenda, Slovenia
- Height: 5 feet, 9.5 inches
- Weight: 146 pounds
Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Crypto Betting Guide – Discover the Best Crypto Betting Sites in USA.
- Cash Out Betting Guide – Compare Best Betting Sites with Cash Out Option.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Discover Top US Mobile Betting Apps Ranked & Reviewed.