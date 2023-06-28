Tadej Pogacar Net Worth, Salary, Career Earnings, & Wife

One of the top professional cyclists in the world is Tadej Pogacar. A two-time Tour de France winner, the young Slovenian will look to win his third in the last four years. Below, we explore Tadej Pogacar’s net worth, salary, career earnings, and wife.

Throwback to 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 Tadej Pogacar vs Primoz Roglic final time trial at the 2020 Tour de France 😱 pic.twitter.com/wirmdBN4qd — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 25, 2023

Tadej Pogacar Net Worth

Reports list Tadej Pogacar’s net worth between $5 million and $10 million.

Most of his net worth comes from his success as a cyclist, but Pogacar is one of the most marketable competitors in the sport.

Pogacar has individual sponsorships with Plume, DMT, Look, and Met.

Tadej Pogacar Salary

Pogacar is one of the highest-paid cyclists in the world, earning an estimated $6.5 million per year.

Pogacar rides for UCI WorldTeam UAE Team Emirates and is signed with the team until 2027.

Pogacar is so valuable that he carries a rumored termination clause of $100 million to discourage the young cyclist from jumping to another team.

Tadej Pogacar Career Earnings

Pogacar has an estimated career earnings of over $4 million.

The winning cyclist of the Tour de France earns €500,000, which comes to roughly USD 545,000. Taking that into consideration, Pogacar has won the Tour de France twice. At 22, Pogacar became the youngest Tour de France winner since 1904.

In his career, Pogacar has 60 career wins.

Tadej Pogacar Age, Height, Weight, Wife

For me it's my job, for some it's their hobby but for all it's our passion. #WorldBikeDay 🚲 I hope you could also get out for a ride a today ✌️ pic.twitter.com/1XLBiTluFW — Tadej Pogačar (@TamauPogi) June 3, 2023

Pogacar is not married. However, Pogcar is in a relationship with fiancée Urska Zigart.

Zigart is a 26-year-old professional cyclist from Slovenia.

Age: 24

24 Born: Komenda, Slovenia

Komenda, Slovenia Height: 5 feet, 9.5 inches

5 feet, inches Weight: 146 pounds

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023