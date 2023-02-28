NFL News and Rumors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers News: Bucs Will Release RB Leonard Fournette

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Leonard Fournette

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that running back Leonard Fournette will be released at the start of the NFL year on March 15.

Fournette is only 28 years old and was an instrumental part of the 2021 Super Bowl Championship Bucs team featuring Coach Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, and Rob Gronkowski.

Fournette’s Six-Season Career

Fournette spent his first three NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He spent the last three with the Bucs.

In 79 regular season games, he scored 34 rushing touchdowns, 17 with each team.

He recorded 5 receiving touchdowns with Tampa Bay and only 2 with Jacksonville.

Fournette had 4 touchdowns during Tampa Bay’s 2020 playoff run that culminated in the Super Bowl victory.

What’s Next For The Bucs?

With Tom Brady retired, the Bucs have a lot of salary cap savings that could be spent on a running back.

The other option is to give 24-year-old Rachaad White more carries in 2023.

The Bucs will likely revamp the entire offense now that Brady, Fournette, and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich are gone.

What’s Next For Fournette?

Fournette had a laundry list of injuries that he attempted to play through in 2022.

They included issues with his hip, hamstring, and foot.

Happier Days For Fournette And The Bucs

“Lombardi Lenny” as he has been called enjoyed that 2020 season.

He got his ring and celebrated in style with his teammates.

The Bucs appear to be going from a playoff team and Super Bowl champion just two years ago to a team in the process of rebuilding.

Fans accustomed to their winning ways since Tom Brady came to Tampa Bay in 2020 may be forced to wait a while until the Bucs have all of the pieces together to make a similar run in the future.

Arguably, the wheels were already falling off the bus in 2022 because the Bucs eeked into the playoffs with a subpar 8-9 record.

They benefitted from weak competition in the NFC South as the Falcons, Saints, and Panthers also struggled.

It will be interesting to see how both the Bucs and Fournette rebound from this.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay Buccaneers News: Bucs Will Release RB Leonard Fournette

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1 min
NFL News and Rumors
John Johnson III
Cleveland Browns News: Browns Release Safety John Johnson III
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
NCAA Football: Utah at Oregon
Atlanta Falcons News: Falcons Release QB Marcus Mariota
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay walks toward camera.
New York Giants Plan To Release Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Foles Confirms What Philadelphia Eagles Fans Already Knew
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
Keyshawn Johnson’s Top 6 QBs Under Pressure To Win Super Bowl
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Combine
NFL Combine 2023: Schedule, Dates, and Free Live Stream
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
More News
Arrow to top