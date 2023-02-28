On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that running back Leonard Fournette will be released at the start of the NFL year on March 15.

Fournette is only 28 years old and was an instrumental part of the 2021 Super Bowl Championship Bucs team featuring Coach Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, and Rob Gronkowski.

The #Bucs plan to release RB Leonard Fournette when the new league year begins March 15, per sources. GM Jason Licht mentioned recently that he felt Fournette was still a three-down back in this league. “Lombardi Lenny” is still only 28 and has plenty in the tank. pic.twitter.com/KMHiGSfG9L — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 28, 2023

Fournette’s Six-Season Career

Fournette spent his first three NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He spent the last three with the Bucs.

In 79 regular season games, he scored 34 rushing touchdowns, 17 with each team.

He recorded 5 receiving touchdowns with Tampa Bay and only 2 with Jacksonville.

Fournette had 4 touchdowns during Tampa Bay’s 2020 playoff run that culminated in the Super Bowl victory.

What’s Next For The Bucs?

With Tom Brady retired, the Bucs have a lot of salary cap savings that could be spent on a running back.

The other option is to give 24-year-old Rachaad White more carries in 2023.

The Bucs will likely revamp the entire offense now that Brady, Fournette, and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich are gone.

What’s Next For Fournette?

Fournette had a laundry list of injuries that he attempted to play through in 2022.

They included issues with his hip, hamstring, and foot.

Happier Days For Fournette And The Bucs

“Lombardi Lenny” as he has been called enjoyed that 2020 season.

He got his ring and celebrated in style with his teammates.

The Bucs appear to be going from a playoff team and Super Bowl champion just two years ago to a team in the process of rebuilding.

Fans accustomed to their winning ways since Tom Brady came to Tampa Bay in 2020 may be forced to wait a while until the Bucs have all of the pieces together to make a similar run in the future.

Arguably, the wheels were already falling off the bus in 2022 because the Bucs eeked into the playoffs with a subpar 8-9 record.

They benefitted from weak competition in the NFC South as the Falcons, Saints, and Panthers also struggled.

It will be interesting to see how both the Bucs and Fournette rebound from this.

