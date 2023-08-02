Replacing Tom Brady was never going to be an easy proposition for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is proving to be more difficult than expected because, at the moment, it is a tight competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask for the QB1 position.

According to Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales, at the start of training camp, Mayfield seemed to be assuming the lead, but in subsequent days, Kyle Trask has definitely caught up.

Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales reaffirming what we’ve all seen the last couple days in camp: The quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask is “absolutely” tighter. pic.twitter.com/HSRaLelUxE — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 1, 2023

Mayfield, 28, is the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he played four seasons for the Cleveland Browns before moving around to the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams last season in trades.

He has 2,259 pass attempts and 1,386 completions.

Trask, 25, is the 64th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and has been with the Bucs for his entire career; he has 9 NFL pass attempts (3 completed passes) in his career.

By virtue of playing time and experience (Mayfield has won one playoff game in his career), Mayfield should be winning the job with ease.

The fact that he is not is troubling and Colin Cowherd, who has never been a Mayfield fan, suggests that Baker consider retirement if he cannot beat Trask for the job.

Cowherd thinks that Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma, would be a great college football analyst.

3⃣9⃣ Days Until 🅾️🙌🏈. Baker Mayfield drops an absolutely beautiful 💣 into the hands of Sterling Shepard for a 39-yard score in Oklahoma’s 44-34 win over #6 Baylor in 2015.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/yczHs0HV9e — 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) July 25, 2023

Baker Mayfield needs to retire if he’s losing the QB battle to Kyle Trask 😳 KYLE 👏🏻TRASK pic.twitter.com/wsKJ4p5HYJ — 👻 (@SOMEWRTX) August 2, 2023

Interceptions

Another concerning issue is that neither quarterback has dealt with contact in training camp.

For this reason, they should not be throwing many interceptions up to this point.

Trask threw one so far, and Baker has thrown five.

#GoBucs QB INT Update: Baker Mayfield 5

Kyle Trask 1 This is one full week into camp now after last night’s indoor practice 🤷🏻‍♂️ just sharing — 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿🎙 (@ZacOnTheMic) August 2, 2023

This is a legitimate quarterback competition to keep an eye on because training camp and preseason games will be determinants in who gets the starting job.