Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB1 Competition Between Baker Mayfield And Kyle Trask Is Tight

Wendi Oliveros
Replacing Tom Brady was never going to be an easy proposition for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is proving to be more difficult than expected because, at the moment, it is a tight competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask for the QB1 position.

According to Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales, at the start of training camp, Mayfield seemed to be assuming the lead, but in subsequent days, Kyle Trask has definitely caught up.

Mayfield, 28, is the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he played four seasons for the Cleveland Browns before moving around to the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams last season in trades.

He has 2,259 pass attempts and 1,386 completions.

Trask, 25, is the 64th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and has been with the Bucs for his entire career; he has 9 NFL pass attempts (3 completed passes) in his career.

By virtue of playing time and experience (Mayfield has won one playoff game in his career), Mayfield should be winning the job with ease.

The fact that he is not is troubling and Colin Cowherd, who has never been a Mayfield fan, suggests that Baker consider retirement if he cannot beat Trask for the job.

Cowherd thinks that Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma, would be a great college football analyst.

 

Interceptions

Another concerning issue is that neither quarterback has dealt with contact in training camp.

For this reason, they should not be throwing many interceptions up to this point.

Trask threw one so far, and Baker has thrown five.

This is a legitimate quarterback competition to keep an eye on because training camp and preseason games will be determinants in who gets the starting job.

Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
