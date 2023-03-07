Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Left Tackle Donovan Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing starting left tackle Donovan Smith.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the release will save the Bucs $15.25 million cash and $9.95 million in cap space.

Pelissero also reported that the Bucs tried to trade Smith over the last few days, but could not reach a deal.

Donovan Smith Release Is Latest Cost-Saving Move From Buccaneers

Bucs GM Jason Licht released a statement after Smith’s release, thanking him for the past eight seasons as the team’s left tackle.

“I want to thank Donovan for all that he has done for the Buccaneers on and off the field over the past eight seasons,” Licht said in a statement. “He stepped in as our starter at left tackle in 2015 and his durability and dependability at one of the most important positions in football played a significant role in our offensive success during his time here.”

Smith’s release is the latest in a line of moves by Tampa Bay to save money heading into free agency.

The Bucs entered the offseason $55 million over the salary cap. Smith had a $17.9 million cap hit for 2023, but the release saves nearly $10 million.

The Bucs are also expected to release tight end Cameron Brate and running back Leonard Fourtnette. The Bucs must become cap compliant by March 15 at 4 p.m. ET when the new league year begins.

Buccaneers Must Replace Quarterback Tom Brady

The Bucs’ biggest task this offseason will be replacing quarterback Tom Brady, who retired this past February.

In three years, Brady led the Bucs to the playoffs in all three seasons, capped off with a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Kyle Trask is the only quarterback on the Bucs’ roster, so the team will use free agency and the NFL Draft to address their QB needs.

