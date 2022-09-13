Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in the Big Easy when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans in this NFC South matchup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans, Predictions and Best Bets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Pick 1: Tampa Bay FH TT over 10.5 points

The Buccaneers offense sputtered, but they still posted 19 points, and we expect Tom Brady to have a bounce back performance against a New Orleans side allowing 26 points to Atlanta.

The over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings in New Orleans, and the over is 21-5-1 in the Buccaneers last 27 games after allowing less than 15 points in their previous game.

Our tip for Sundays clash is the Tampa Bay FH TT over 10.5 points.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Pick 2: New Orleans +3.5 points to cover the spread

The Buccaneers are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 meetings and are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 meetings in New Orleans, and we expect New Orleans to cover the 3.5 points.

Finally, the underdog is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 meetings and the Saints are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games following an ATS loss.

Our tip is to play the Saints +3.5 points in this Sunday NFL contest.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Pick 3: Tampa Bay over 44 points

Look for these two clubs to get into a shootout on Sunday afternoon.

The over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings in New Orleans, and the over is 4-1 in the Buccaneers last 5 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.

Look for these two rivals with quarterbacks who can really sling it to lead their respective teams over the total on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Odds