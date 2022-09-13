NFL picks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Author image
philnaessens
3 min read
Alvin Kamara RB New Orleans Saints
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in the Big Easy when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans in this NFC South matchup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans, Predictions and Best Bets

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Pick 1: Tampa Bay FH TT over 10.5 points

The Buccaneers offense sputtered, but they still posted 19 points, and we expect Tom Brady to have a bounce back performance against a  New Orleans side allowing 26 points to Atlanta. 

The over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings in New Orleans, and the over is 21-5-1 in the Buccaneers last 27 games after allowing less than 15 points in their previous game.

Our tip for Sundays clash is the Tampa Bay FH TT over 10.5 points.

Back Tampa Bay FH over 10.5 points @ -106 With Bovada

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Pick 2: New Orleans +3.5 points to cover the spread

The Buccaneers are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 meetings and are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 meetings in New Orleans, and we expect New Orleans to cover the 3.5 points.

Finally,  the underdog is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 meetings and the Saints are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games following an ATS loss.

Our tip is to play the Saints +3.5 points in this Sunday NFL contest. 

New Orleans +3.5 points @ -120 With Bovada

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Pick 3: Tampa Bay over 44 points

Look for these two clubs to get into a shootout on Sunday afternoon. 

The over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings in New Orleans, and the over is 4-1 in the Buccaneers last 5 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.

Look for these two rivals with quarterbacks who can really sling it to lead their respective teams over the total on Sunday.

Tampa Bay over 44 points @ -105 With Bovada

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Chargers +158 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs -190 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

 

Topics  
NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Author image philnaessens  •  28min
NFL picks
New York Giants Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Author image philnaessens  •  1h
NFL picks
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars
New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Author image philnaessens  •  2h
NFL picks
Houston Texans Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Get $1000 In Free Bets With The BetOnline NFL Promo Code for Week 2
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
NFL picks
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks: Best NFL Prop Bets For TNF
Author image nikhilkalro  •  6h
NFL picks
New York Giants Saquon Barkley on win: "It's just one game, to be honest"
Get $750 In Free Bets With The Bovada NFL Promo Code for Week 2
Author image Andy Newton  •  6h
NFL picks
How to Bet on the NFL Preseason in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Sites
Get $750 In Free Bets With The Everygame NFL Betting Promo Code for Week 2
Author image Andy Newton  •  7h
More News
Arrow to top