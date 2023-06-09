Tapit Shoes is a 3-year-old colt and has raced from 2022 to 2023. He was sired by Tapit out of the Flower Alley mare Awesome Flower. He was trained by Brad Cox and has raced for Spendthrift Farm LLC, Landers, Steve, Schwartz, Martin S., Dubb, Michael, Ten Strike Racing, Bakke, Jim, Titletown Racing Stables, Kueber Racing, LLC, Big Easy Racing LLC, Kanter, Rick and Caruso, Michael J., and was bred in Kentucky, United States by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey &Tapit Syndicate. Tapit Shoes has raced and won at Churchill Downs, Fair Grounds, and Oaklawn Park.

Tapit Shoes Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes Stakes

Tapit Shoes comes in at +2500, a far cry from his brother who enters as a top-three favorite. Tapit Shoes emerges as a dark horse with potential value, making him a compelling candidate to include in a trifecta or superfecta wagers. With a highly competitive field featuring several accomplished contenders, the intense early pace may take a toll on their stamina, leaving room for Tapit Shoes to capitalize in the closing stages. In his most recent outing at the end of April, Tapit Shoes showcased his ability by securing a commendable second-place finish, trailing only the impressive Red Route One.

Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Forte +220 Angel of Empire +350 Tapit Trice +400 National Treasure +600 Arcangelo +850 Hit Show +1000 Red Route One +2000 Tapit Shoes +2500 Il Miracolo +5000

Tapit Shoes Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Jose Ortiz, a talented jockey hailing from Puerto Rico, has established himself as a prominent figure in the New York racing circuit alongside his older brother, Irad Ortiz Jr. The duo made waves in the racing world on January 20, 2013, when they achieved a remarkable feat by securing victories in the first seven races of Aqueduct’s card, with Jose claiming three of those wins.

Ortiz’s notable partnerships extend to his association with the notable racehorse Samraat, as he served as the primary rider for the colt during the 2014 Kentucky Derby campaign. In the same year, Ortiz piloted Upstart to a commendable third-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and guided the colt to victory in the Holy Bull Stakes, setting them on a promising path along the Triple Crown trail.

Horse Tapit Shoes Post Position 1 Odds +2500 Jockey Jose Ortiz Trainer Brad H. Cox Owner(s) Spendthird Farm, Steve Landers Racing, Martin Schwartz, Michael Dubb, Ten Strike Racing, Jim Bakke, Titletown Racing, Kueber Racing, Big Easy Racing, Winners Win and Michael Caruso Breeder Kenneth L. Ramsey and Sarah K. Ramsey and Tapit Syndicate Pedigree Tapit – -Awesome Flower, by Flower Alley Auction Price $300,000

Tapit Shoes Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Following a modest debut performance where Tapit Shoes finished sixth out of 11 contenders, the colt displayed significant improvement in his subsequent races. Just over four weeks later, he showcased his true potential by dominating the competition and securing a commanding seven-length victory. Despite finishing fourth and third in his subsequent outings, Tapit Shoes continued to demonstrate progress with each race, consistently posting faster times. His Equibase® Speed Figure increased from 83 in his maiden win to 90 and then 93.

Returning to the track after a two-month break on April 22, trainer Brad Cox exhibited confidence in Tapit Shoes’ abilities by entering him in the competitive Bath House Row Stakes. This race featured formidable opponents such as Red Route One, who had previously finished second in both the Rebel Stakes and Southwest Stakes and Victory Formation, the winner of the Smarty Jones Stakes in January. Tapit Shoes validated Cox’s belief in his potential by delivering a remarkable performance in the Bath House Row Stakes. Despite narrowly missing victory by a head at the finish line after taking the lead in the stretch, Tapit Shoes achieved a new career-best with a notable 102 Equibase Speed Figure.

Career Record 5(1-1-1) Career Earnings $82,878 Earnings Per Start $16,576 Running Style Stalker Equibase Speed Figure 102

Tapit Shoes Horse Pedigree

Tapit (USA) 2001 Pulpit (USA) 1994 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Seattle Slew (USA) 1974 Weekend Surprise (USA) 1980 Preach (USA) 1989 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Narrate (USA) 1980 Tap Your Heels (USA) 1996 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Fappiano (USA) 1977 Gana Facil (USA) 1981 Ruby Slippers (USA) 1982 Nijinsky (CAN) 1967 Moon Glitter (USA) 1972 Awesome Flower (USA) 2009 Flower Alley (USA) 2002 Distorted Humor (USA) 1993 Forty Niner (USA) 1985 Danzig’s Beauty (USA) 1987 Princess Olivia (USA) 1995 Lycius (USA) 1988 Dance Image (IRL) 1990 Formalities Aside (USA) 2002 Awesome Again (CAN) 1994 Deputy Minister (CAN) 1979 Primal Force (USA) 1987 Well Dressed (USA) 1997 Notebook (USA) 1985 Trithenia (USA) 1992

Tapit Shoes Past Performances and Results

Tapit Shoes showcased his potential by securing an impressive victory in only his second career start at Fair Grounds, triumphing by a commanding 7 ½ lengths over a distance of 1 1/16 miles in December 2022. Following this promising performance, he followed up with a fourth and third-place finish in a pair of allowance-optional claiming races.

Taking his talents to Oaklawn Park, Tapit Shoes made his stakes debut in the notable 1 1/8-mile Bath House Row Stakes on April 22, 2023. Positioned in a stalking position throughout the race, he displayed his tenacity by engaging in a thrilling battle with pacesetter and fellow stablemate Victory Formation in the deep stretch. Although Tapit Shoes exhibited tremendous determination, he narrowly yielded to the late-closing Red Route One, finishing a mere head behind at the wire.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure Oaklawn Park 4/22/2023 11 Bath House Row Stakes (Listed) Listed 2 102 Fair Grounds 2/18/2023 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 3 93 Fair Grounds 1/21/2023 9 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 4 90 Fair Grounds 12/3/2022 7 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 83 Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 11 Maiden Special Weight N/A 6 69