Tapit Shoes Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Past Performances

Colin Lynch
Tapit Shoes is a 3-year-old colt and has raced from 2022 to 2023. He was sired by Tapit out of the Flower Alley mare Awesome Flower. He was trained by Brad Cox and has raced for Spendthrift Farm LLC, Landers, Steve, Schwartz, Martin S., Dubb, Michael, Ten Strike Racing, Bakke, Jim, Titletown Racing Stables, Kueber Racing, LLC, Big Easy Racing LLC, Kanter, Rick and Caruso, Michael J., and was bred in Kentucky, United States by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey &Tapit Syndicate. Tapit Shoes has raced and won at Churchill Downs, Fair Grounds, and Oaklawn Park.

Tapit Shoes Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes Stakes

Tapit Shoes comes in at +2500, a far cry from his brother who enters as a top-three favorite. Tapit Shoes emerges as a dark horse with potential value, making him a compelling candidate to include in a trifecta or superfecta wagers. With a highly competitive field featuring several accomplished contenders, the intense early pace may take a toll on their stamina, leaving room for Tapit Shoes to capitalize in the closing stages. In his most recent outing at the end of April, Tapit Shoes showcased his ability by securing a commendable second-place finish, trailing only the impressive Red Route One.

Check out the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below.

Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Forte +220 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +350 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +400 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +600 BetOnline logo
Arcangelo +850 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +1000 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +2000 BetOnline logo
Tapit Shoes +2500 BetOnline logo
Il Miracolo +5000 BetOnline logo

Tapit Shoes Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Jose Ortiz, a talented jockey hailing from Puerto Rico, has established himself as a prominent figure in the New York racing circuit alongside his older brother, Irad Ortiz Jr. The duo made waves in the racing world on January 20, 2013, when they achieved a remarkable feat by securing victories in the first seven races of Aqueduct’s card, with Jose claiming three of those wins.

Ortiz’s notable partnerships extend to his association with the notable racehorse Samraat, as he served as the primary rider for the colt during the 2014 Kentucky Derby campaign. In the same year, Ortiz piloted Upstart to a commendable third-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and guided the colt to victory in the Holy Bull Stakes, setting them on a promising path along the Triple Crown trail.

Horse Tapit Shoes
Post Position 1
Odds +2500
Jockey Jose Ortiz
Trainer Brad H. Cox
Owner(s) Spendthird Farm, Steve Landers Racing, Martin Schwartz, Michael Dubb, Ten Strike Racing, Jim Bakke, Titletown Racing, Kueber Racing, Big Easy Racing, Winners Win and Michael Caruso
Breeder Kenneth L. Ramsey and Sarah K. Ramsey and Tapit Syndicate
Pedigree Tapit – -Awesome Flower, by Flower Alley
Auction Price $300,000

Tapit Shoes Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Following a modest debut performance where Tapit Shoes finished sixth out of 11 contenders, the colt displayed significant improvement in his subsequent races. Just over four weeks later, he showcased his true potential by dominating the competition and securing a commanding seven-length victory. Despite finishing fourth and third in his subsequent outings, Tapit Shoes continued to demonstrate progress with each race, consistently posting faster times. His Equibase® Speed Figure increased from 83 in his maiden win to 90 and then 93.

Returning to the track after a two-month break on April 22, trainer Brad Cox exhibited confidence in Tapit Shoes’ abilities by entering him in the competitive Bath House Row Stakes. This race featured formidable opponents such as Red Route One, who had previously finished second in both the Rebel Stakes and Southwest Stakes and Victory Formation, the winner of the Smarty Jones Stakes in January. Tapit Shoes validated Cox’s belief in his potential by delivering a remarkable performance in the Bath House Row Stakes. Despite narrowly missing victory by a head at the finish line after taking the lead in the stretch, Tapit Shoes achieved a new career-best with a notable 102 Equibase Speed Figure.

Career Record 5(1-1-1)
Career Earnings $82,878
Earnings Per Start $16,576
Running Style Stalker
Equibase Speed Figure 102

Tapit Shoes Horse Pedigree

Tapit (USA)

2001

 Pulpit (USA)

1994

 A. P. Indy (USA)

1989

 Seattle Slew (USA)

1974
Weekend Surprise (USA)

1980
Preach (USA)

1989

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Narrate (USA)

1980
Tap Your Heels (USA)

1996

 Unbridled (USA)

1987

 Fappiano (USA)

1977
Gana Facil (USA)

1981
Ruby Slippers (USA)

1982

 Nijinsky (CAN)

1967
Moon Glitter (USA)

1972
Awesome Flower (USA)

2009

 Flower Alley (USA)

2002

 Distorted Humor (USA)

1993

 Forty Niner (USA)

1985
Danzig’s Beauty (USA)

1987
Princess Olivia (USA)

1995

 Lycius (USA)

1988
Dance Image (IRL)

1990
Formalities Aside (USA)

2002

 Awesome Again (CAN)

1994

 Deputy Minister (CAN)

1979
Primal Force (USA)

1987
Well Dressed (USA)

1997

 Notebook (USA)

1985
Trithenia (USA)

1992

Tapit Shoes Past Performances and Results

Tapit Shoes showcased his potential by securing an impressive victory in only his second career start at Fair Grounds, triumphing by a commanding 7 ½ lengths over a distance of 1 1/16 miles in December 2022. Following this promising performance, he followed up with a fourth and third-place finish in a pair of allowance-optional claiming races.

Taking his talents to Oaklawn Park, Tapit Shoes made his stakes debut in the notable 1 1/8-mile Bath House Row Stakes on April 22, 2023. Positioned in a stalking position throughout the race, he displayed his tenacity by engaging in a thrilling battle with pacesetter and fellow stablemate Victory Formation in the deep stretch. Although Tapit Shoes exhibited tremendous determination, he narrowly yielded to the late-closing Red Route One, finishing a mere head behind at the wire.

Track

 Date Race

Race Type

Grade

 Finish

Speed Figure
Oaklawn Park 4/22/2023 11 Bath House Row Stakes (Listed) Listed 2 102
Fair Grounds 2/18/2023 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 3 93
Fair Grounds 1/21/2023 9 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 4 90
Fair Grounds 12/3/2022 7 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 83
Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 11 Maiden Special Weight N/A 6 69
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Arrow to top