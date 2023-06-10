Horse Racing

Tapit Trice Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Tapit Trice Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Although Tapit Trice didn’t have a strong performance at the Kentucky Derby, he’s back for the third jewel of the Triple Crown. The 2023 Belmont Stakes will wrap up the final leg of the Triple Crown with nine horses including Tapit Trice will meet to compete for a $1.5 million purse.

It’s known as the “Test of Champion” for its ridiculously long length, the longest of the three Triple Crown races. Tapit Trice will be running out of post position 2, which has historically produced 13 past winners.

Find out more about Tapit Trice’s horse profile including trainer, owner, pedigree, equibase speed figure, and past performances.

Tapit Trice Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes

Once again, Forte enters the 2023 Belmont Stakes as the morning line favorite, holding onto +220 odds to secure victory. This race marks his first appearance in the Triple Crown, as he was forced to withdraw from the Kentucky Derby due to an injury.

Now, Forte has a lot to prove after demonstrating tremendous potential as a two-year-old.
In contrast, horses such as Angel of Empire and Tapit Trice, who excel in the longer distances of the Belmont Stakes, closely trail Forte with +350 and +400 odds, respectively.

Completing the top five contenders are National Treasure (+600) and Arcangelo (+850).

Check out the chart below for the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds.

Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Forte +220 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +350 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +400 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +600 BetOnline logo
Arcangelo +850 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +1000 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +2000 BetOnline logo
Tapit Shoes +2500 BetOnline logo
Il Miracolo +5000 BetOnline logo

Tapit Trice Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

For the past several months, Todd Pletcher has been promoting Tapit Trice as a horse perfectly suited for the 1 ½-mile Belmont Stakes race.

In the past, four out of the last nine Belmont Stakes winners have been offspring of Tapit.

Although the colt has displayed some inexperience with slower starts, he will be well-rested for the Belmont Stakes. If jockey Luis Saez can swiftly guide Tapit Trice out of the gate and keep pace with the frontrunners, it is highly possible to witness Tapit Trice capturing the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

Scroll down below for Tapit Trice’s jockey, trainer, owner, and breeder information,

Horse Tapit Trice
Odds +400
Post Position 2
Jockey Luis Saez
Trainer Todd Pletcher
Owner(s) Antony Beck
Breeder Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd.
Pedigree Tapit-Danzatrice by Dunkirk
Auction Price $1,300,000

Tapit Trice Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Aside from the unfortunate incident at the Kentucky Derby, Tapit Trice boasts an impressive record. With four wins and one third-place finish in six starts, the colt has accumulated substantial career earnings of $883,650, despite not winning any Triple Crowns.

In addition to his ability to handle the distance, Tapit Trice possesses one of the highest speed figures in the field, registering at 103. While he will need to navigate the early stages of the race to position himself well, once he gets into stride, he proves to be one of the swiftest horses in the field.

Check out Tapit Trice horse’s profile below.

Career Record 6(4-0-1)
Career Earnings $883,650
Earnings Per Start $147,275
Running Style Closer
Equibase Speed Figure 103

Tapit Trice Horse Pedigree

Tapit (USA)

2001

 Pulpit (USA)

1994

 A. P. Indy (USA)

1989

 Seattle Slew (USA)

1974
Weekend Surprise (USA)

1980
Preach (USA)

1989

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Narrate (USA)

1980
Tap Your Heels (USA)

1996

 Unbridled (USA)

1987

 Fappiano (USA)

1977
Gana Facil (USA)

1981
Ruby Slippers (USA)

1982

 Nijinsky (CAN)

1967
Moon Glitter (USA)

1972
Danzatrice (USA)

2012

 Dunkirk (USA)

2006

 Unbridled’s Song (USA)

1993

 Unbridled (USA)

1987
Trolley Song (USA)

1983
Secret Status (USA)

1997

 A. P. Indy (USA)

1989
Private Status (USA)

1991
Lady Pewitt (USA)

2004

 Orientate (USA)

1998

 Mt. Livermore (USA)

1981
Dream Team (USA)

1985
Spin Room (USA)

1999

 Spinning World (USA)

1993
La Paz (USA)

1988

Tapit Trice Past Performances and Results

So far in 2023, Tapit Trice has maintained an undefeated record, winning all three of his races. These victories include the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby, and Allowance Optional at Gulfstream Park.

In his five career starts, Tapit Trice has consistently finished in the money for all five races. In his initial race, he secured a third-place finish at the Maiden Special Weight at Aqueduct as a two-year-old.

Over the past year, the colt has shown a steady increase in speed, reaching a peak of 103 at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.

During the Kentucky Derby, Tapit Trice’s lack of experience became evident as he had a slow start right from the gate. However, once he found his stride, his speed became apparent. Despite the initial setback, he managed to finish seventh at Churchill Downs.

Check out Tapit Trice’s past performances and results below.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure
Churchill Downs 5/6/2023 12 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr.1) 1 7 91
Keeneland 4/8/2023 9 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 1 103
Tampa Bay 3/11/2023 11 Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (Gr. 3) 3 1 98
Gulfstream Park 2/4/2023 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 96
Aqueduct 12/17/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 96
Aqueduct 11/6/2022 7 Maiden Special Weight N/A 3 84

Horse Racing
