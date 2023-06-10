Although Tapit Trice didn’t have a strong performance at the Kentucky Derby, he’s back for the third jewel of the Triple Crown. The 2023 Belmont Stakes will wrap up the final leg of the Triple Crown with nine horses including Tapit Trice will meet to compete for a $1.5 million purse.

It’s known as the “Test of Champion” for its ridiculously long length, the longest of the three Triple Crown races. Tapit Trice will be running out of post position 2, which has historically produced 13 past winners.

Find out more about Tapit Trice’s horse profile including trainer, owner, pedigree, equibase speed figure, and past performances.

Tapit Trice Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes

Once again, Forte enters the 2023 Belmont Stakes as the morning line favorite, holding onto +220 odds to secure victory. This race marks his first appearance in the Triple Crown, as he was forced to withdraw from the Kentucky Derby due to an injury.

Now, Forte has a lot to prove after demonstrating tremendous potential as a two-year-old.

In contrast, horses such as Angel of Empire and Tapit Trice, who excel in the longer distances of the Belmont Stakes, closely trail Forte with +350 and +400 odds, respectively.

Completing the top five contenders are National Treasure (+600) and Arcangelo (+850).

Check out the chart below for the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds.



Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Forte +220 Angel of Empire +350 Tapit Trice +400 National Treasure +600 Arcangelo +850 Hit Show +1000 Red Route One +2000 Tapit Shoes +2500 Il Miracolo +5000

Tapit Trice Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

For the past several months, Todd Pletcher has been promoting Tapit Trice as a horse perfectly suited for the 1 ½-mile Belmont Stakes race.

In the past, four out of the last nine Belmont Stakes winners have been offspring of Tapit.

Although the colt has displayed some inexperience with slower starts, he will be well-rested for the Belmont Stakes. If jockey Luis Saez can swiftly guide Tapit Trice out of the gate and keep pace with the frontrunners, it is highly possible to witness Tapit Trice capturing the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

Scroll down below for Tapit Trice’s jockey, trainer, owner, and breeder information,

Horse Tapit Trice Odds +400 Post Position 2 Jockey Luis Saez Trainer Todd Pletcher Owner(s) Antony Beck Breeder Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. Pedigree Tapit-Danzatrice by Dunkirk Auction Price $1,300,000

Tapit Trice Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Aside from the unfortunate incident at the Kentucky Derby, Tapit Trice boasts an impressive record. With four wins and one third-place finish in six starts, the colt has accumulated substantial career earnings of $883,650, despite not winning any Triple Crowns.

In addition to his ability to handle the distance, Tapit Trice possesses one of the highest speed figures in the field, registering at 103. While he will need to navigate the early stages of the race to position himself well, once he gets into stride, he proves to be one of the swiftest horses in the field.

Check out Tapit Trice horse’s profile below.

Career Record 6(4-0-1) Career Earnings $883,650 Earnings Per Start $147,275 Running Style Closer Equibase Speed Figure 103

Tapit Trice Horse Pedigree

Tapit (USA) 2001 Pulpit (USA) 1994 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Seattle Slew (USA) 1974 Weekend Surprise (USA) 1980 Preach (USA) 1989 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Narrate (USA) 1980 Tap Your Heels (USA) 1996 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Fappiano (USA) 1977 Gana Facil (USA) 1981 Ruby Slippers (USA) 1982 Nijinsky (CAN) 1967 Moon Glitter (USA) 1972 Danzatrice (USA) 2012 Dunkirk (USA) 2006 Unbridled’s Song (USA) 1993 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Trolley Song (USA) 1983 Secret Status (USA) 1997 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Private Status (USA) 1991 Lady Pewitt (USA) 2004 Orientate (USA) 1998 Mt. Livermore (USA) 1981 Dream Team (USA) 1985 Spin Room (USA) 1999 Spinning World (USA) 1993 La Paz (USA) 1988

Tapit Trice Past Performances and Results

So far in 2023, Tapit Trice has maintained an undefeated record, winning all three of his races. These victories include the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby, and Allowance Optional at Gulfstream Park.

In his five career starts, Tapit Trice has consistently finished in the money for all five races. In his initial race, he secured a third-place finish at the Maiden Special Weight at Aqueduct as a two-year-old.

Over the past year, the colt has shown a steady increase in speed, reaching a peak of 103 at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.

During the Kentucky Derby, Tapit Trice’s lack of experience became evident as he had a slow start right from the gate. However, once he found his stride, his speed became apparent. Despite the initial setback, he managed to finish seventh at Churchill Downs.

Check out Tapit Trice’s past performances and results below.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure Churchill Downs 5/6/2023 12 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr.1) 1 7 91 Keeneland 4/8/2023 9 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 1 103 Tampa Bay 3/11/2023 11 Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (Gr. 3) 3 1 98 Gulfstream Park 2/4/2023 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 96 Aqueduct 12/17/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 96 Aqueduct 11/6/2022 7 Maiden Special Weight N/A 3 84

