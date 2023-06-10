Although Tapit Trice didn’t have a strong performance at the Kentucky Derby, he’s back for the third jewel of the Triple Crown. The 2023 Belmont Stakes will wrap up the final leg of the Triple Crown with nine horses including Tapit Trice will meet to compete for a $1.5 million purse.
It’s known as the “Test of Champion” for its ridiculously long length, the longest of the three Triple Crown races. Tapit Trice will be running out of post position 2, which has historically produced 13 past winners.
Find out more about Tapit Trice’s horse profile including trainer, owner, pedigree, equibase speed figure, and past performances.
Tapit Trice Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes
Once again, Forte enters the 2023 Belmont Stakes as the morning line favorite, holding onto +220 odds to secure victory. This race marks his first appearance in the Triple Crown, as he was forced to withdraw from the Kentucky Derby due to an injury.
Now, Forte has a lot to prove after demonstrating tremendous potential as a two-year-old.
In contrast, horses such as Angel of Empire and Tapit Trice, who excel in the longer distances of the Belmont Stakes, closely trail Forte with +350 and +400 odds, respectively.
Completing the top five contenders are National Treasure (+600) and Arcangelo (+850).
Check out the chart below for the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds.
|Belmont Stakes Horses
|Belmont Stakes Odds
|Play
|Forte
|+220
|Angel of Empire
|+350
|Tapit Trice
|+400
|National Treasure
|+600
|Arcangelo
|+850
|Hit Show
|+1000
|Red Route One
|+2000
|Tapit Shoes
|+2500
|Il Miracolo
|+5000
Tapit Trice Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
For the past several months, Todd Pletcher has been promoting Tapit Trice as a horse perfectly suited for the 1 ½-mile Belmont Stakes race.
In the past, four out of the last nine Belmont Stakes winners have been offspring of Tapit.
Although the colt has displayed some inexperience with slower starts, he will be well-rested for the Belmont Stakes. If jockey Luis Saez can swiftly guide Tapit Trice out of the gate and keep pace with the frontrunners, it is highly possible to witness Tapit Trice capturing the final jewel of the Triple Crown.
Scroll down below for Tapit Trice’s jockey, trainer, owner, and breeder information,
|Horse
|Tapit Trice
|Odds
|+400
|Post Position
|2
|Jockey
|Luis Saez
|Trainer
|Todd Pletcher
|Owner(s)
|Antony Beck
|Breeder
|Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd.
|Pedigree
|Tapit-Danzatrice by Dunkirk
|Auction Price
|$1,300,000
Tapit Trice Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
Aside from the unfortunate incident at the Kentucky Derby, Tapit Trice boasts an impressive record. With four wins and one third-place finish in six starts, the colt has accumulated substantial career earnings of $883,650, despite not winning any Triple Crowns.
In addition to his ability to handle the distance, Tapit Trice possesses one of the highest speed figures in the field, registering at 103. While he will need to navigate the early stages of the race to position himself well, once he gets into stride, he proves to be one of the swiftest horses in the field.
Check out Tapit Trice horse’s profile below.
|Career Record
|6(4-0-1)
|Career Earnings
|$883,650
|Earnings Per Start
|$147,275
|Running Style
|Closer
|Equibase Speed Figure
|103
Tapit Trice Horse Pedigree
|Tapit (USA)
2001
|Pulpit (USA)
1994
|A. P. Indy (USA)
1989
|Seattle Slew (USA)
1974
|Weekend Surprise (USA)
1980
|Preach (USA)
1989
|Mr. Prospector (USA)
1970
|Narrate (USA)
1980
|Tap Your Heels (USA)
1996
|Unbridled (USA)
1987
|Fappiano (USA)
1977
|Gana Facil (USA)
1981
|Ruby Slippers (USA)
1982
|Nijinsky (CAN)
1967
|Moon Glitter (USA)
1972
|Danzatrice (USA)
2012
|Dunkirk (USA)
2006
|Unbridled’s Song (USA)
1993
|Unbridled (USA)
1987
|Trolley Song (USA)
1983
|Secret Status (USA)
1997
|A. P. Indy (USA)
1989
|Private Status (USA)
1991
|Lady Pewitt (USA)
2004
|Orientate (USA)
1998
|Mt. Livermore (USA)
1981
|Dream Team (USA)
1985
|Spin Room (USA)
1999
|Spinning World (USA)
1993
|La Paz (USA)
1988
Tapit Trice Past Performances and Results
So far in 2023, Tapit Trice has maintained an undefeated record, winning all three of his races. These victories include the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby, and Allowance Optional at Gulfstream Park.
In his five career starts, Tapit Trice has consistently finished in the money for all five races. In his initial race, he secured a third-place finish at the Maiden Special Weight at Aqueduct as a two-year-old.
Over the past year, the colt has shown a steady increase in speed, reaching a peak of 103 at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.
During the Kentucky Derby, Tapit Trice’s lack of experience became evident as he had a slow start right from the gate. However, once he found his stride, his speed became apparent. Despite the initial setback, he managed to finish seventh at Churchill Downs.
Check out Tapit Trice’s past performances and results below.
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Grade
|Finish
|Speed Figure
|Churchill Downs
|5/6/2023
|12
|Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr.1)
|1
|7
|91
|Keeneland
|4/8/2023
|9
|Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1)
|1
|1
|103
|Tampa Bay
|3/11/2023
|11
|Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (Gr. 3)
|3
|1
|98
|Gulfstream Park
|2/4/2023
|8
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|N/A
|1
|96
|Aqueduct
|12/17/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|96
|Aqueduct
|11/6/2022
|7
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|3
|84
