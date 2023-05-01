The most expensive horse racing in the Kentucky Derby, Tapit Trice has the second best odds to win the Run for the Roses at +650. Purchased for $1.3 million by Antony Beck, the owner of Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd, Tapit Trice is surrounded by one of the best
One of three Kentucky Derby horses trained by Todd Pletcher, Tapit Trice has a very strong pedigree. As a result, the sire of Tapit and Danzatrice will enter Churchill Downs as one of the early favorites to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
The colt has an impressive record of 4-0-1 in five starts. Tapit Trice will look to become the first gray or roan horse to win the Kentucky Derby since Giacomo in 2005. Heading into Churchill Downs with a four race winning streak, Tapit Trice has a high ceiling and will be one of the horses to watch in all three Triple Crown races this year.
Tapit Trice Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby
Opening with the second best odds, Tapit Trice has +650 odds to win the Kentucky Derby. The post position draw will be announced on Monday, which will further adjust the odds counting down the Churchill Downs.
Right now, two of Todd Pletcher’s horses sit with the best odds to win with Forte (+250) and Tapit Trice. Despite now receiving as many points, Tapit Trice has shown a strong sustainable and powerful running style.
Riding under jockey Luis Saez, he’s tallied a few big wins this year, including a victory at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.
As a result, Tapit Trice is among the horses with the best odds to win the Kentucky Derby. Behind only Forte (+250) on the odds board, Tapit Trice owns +650 odds to ride into the winner’s circle at Chruchill Downs. He is followed by Practice Move (+1000), Angel of Empire (+1000), and Derma Sotagake (+1000) among the top Kentucky Derby contenders.
Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.
|Kentucky Derby Horses
|Kentucky Derby Odds
|Play
|Forte
|+250
|Tapit Trice
|+650
|Practical Move
|+1000
|Angel of Empire
|+1000
|Derma Sotagake
|+1000
|Verifying
|+1200
|Kingsbarns
|+1200
|Mage
|+2000
|Skinner
|+2200
|Two Phil’s
|+2500
|Disarm
|+3300
|Cyclone Mischief
|+3300
|Hit Show
|+3300
|Confidence Game
|+3300
|Reincarnate
|+4000
|Rocket Can
|+4000
|Continuar
|+4000
|Lord Miles
|+4000
|Jace’s Road
|+5000
|Raise Cain
|+5000
|Sun Thunder
|+6600
Tapit Trice Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
Thanks to his impressive pedigree, Tapit Trice is the most expensive horse competing at the 2023 Kentucky Derby. His auction price came in at a whopping $1.3 million, more than any other horse in this year’s race.
The colt will be ridden by jockey Luis Saez, who has over 2,694 wins. While he’s never won the Kentucky Derby, Saez has won the world’s richest race at the Saudi Cup in 2020, the Breeder’s Cup and American Classic. Saez has also won the Belmont Stakes and Kentucky Oaks.
Tapit Trice is trained by Todd Pletcher and owned by Antony Beck, the owner of Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd.
For a quick breakdown of Tapit Trice’s Kentucky Derby odds, along with information on his trainer, owner, breeder, and auction price, check out the chart below.
|Horse
|Tapit Trice
|Odds
|+650
|Points
|150
|Jockey
|Luis Saez
|Trainer
|Todd Pletcher
|Owner(s)
|Antony Beck
|Breeder
|Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd.
|Pedigree
|Tapit-Danzatrice by Dunkirk
|Auction Price
|$1,300,000
Tapit Trice Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
Tapit Trice has only started in five races in his career and is currently holding on to a four race win streak. While the colt only has made $883,650 in career earnings, he’s shown that he has the speed and stamina to be a Triple Crown contender.
The colt’s top equibase speed figure was measured at 103, making him one of the fastest horses in the Kentucky Derby field.
Check out Tapit Trice’s horse profile below for more information on his career record, earnings, Equibase Speed Figure, and running style.
|Career Record
|5(4-0-1)
|Career Earnings
|$883,650
|Earnings Per Start
|$176,730
|Running Style
|Closer
|Equibase Speed Figure
|103
Tapit Trice Horse Pedigree
|Tapit (USA)
2001
|Pulpit (USA)
1994
|A. P. Indy (USA)
1989
|Seattle Slew (USA)
1974
|Weekend Surprise (USA)
1980
|Preach (USA)
1989
|Mr. Prospector (USA)
1970
|Narrate (USA)
1980
|Tap Your Heels (USA)
1996
|Unbridled (USA)
1987
|Fappiano (USA)
1977
|Gana Facil (USA)
1981
|Ruby Slippers (USA)
1982
|Nijinsky (CAN)
1967
|Moon Glitter (USA)
1972
|Danzatrice (USA)
2012
|Dunkirk (USA)
2006
|Unbridled’s Song (USA)
1993
|Unbridled (USA)
1987
|Trolley Song (USA)
1983
|Secret Status (USA)
1997
|A. P. Indy (USA)
1989
|Private Status (USA)
1991
|Lady Pewitt (USA)
2004
|Orientate (USA)
1998
|Mt. Livermore (USA)
1981
|Dream Team (USA)
1985
|Spin Room (USA)
1999
|Spinning World (USA)
1993
|La Paz (USA)
1988
Tapit Trice Past Performances and Results
So far this year, Tapit Trice has gone undefeated winning all three of his races in 2023, including the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby, and Allowance Optional at Gulfstream Park.
He’s made five career starts and has been in the money for all five races. In his first race, he finished 3rd at the Maiden Special Weight at Aqueduct as a two-year-old.
Since then, the colt has steadily increased his speed in the last year, topping at 103 at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.
Check out Tapit Trice’s past performances and results below.
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Grade
|Finish
|Speed Figure
|Keeneland
|4/8/2023
|9
|Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1)
|1
|1
|103
|Tampa Bay
|3/11/2023
|11
|Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (Gr. 3)
|3
|1
|98
|Gulfstream Park
|2/4/2023
|8
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|N/A
|1
|96
|Aqueduct
|12/17/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|96
|Aqueduct
|11/6/2022
|7
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|3
|84
