The most expensive horse racing in the Kentucky Derby, Tapit Trice has the second best odds to win the Run for the Roses at +650. Purchased for $1.3 million by Antony Beck, the owner of Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd, Tapit Trice is surrounded by one of the best

One of three Kentucky Derby horses trained by Todd Pletcher, Tapit Trice has a very strong pedigree. As a result, the sire of Tapit and Danzatrice will enter Churchill Downs as one of the early favorites to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

The colt has an impressive record of 4-0-1 in five starts. Tapit Trice will look to become the first gray or roan horse to win the Kentucky Derby since Giacomo in 2005. Heading into Churchill Downs with a four race winning streak, Tapit Trice has a high ceiling and will be one of the horses to watch in all three Triple Crown races this year.

Tapit Trice Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Opening with the second best odds, Tapit Trice has +650 odds to win the Kentucky Derby. The post position draw will be announced on Monday, which will further adjust the odds counting down the Churchill Downs.

Right now, two of Todd Pletcher’s horses sit with the best odds to win with Forte (+250) and Tapit Trice. Despite now receiving as many points, Tapit Trice has shown a strong sustainable and powerful running style.

Riding under jockey Luis Saez, he’s tallied a few big wins this year, including a victory at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.

As a result, Tapit Trice is among the horses with the best odds to win the Kentucky Derby. Behind only Forte (+250) on the odds board, Tapit Trice owns +650 odds to ride into the winner’s circle at Chruchill Downs. He is followed by Practice Move (+1000), Angel of Empire (+1000), and Derma Sotagake (+1000) among the top Kentucky Derby contenders.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.



Tapit Trice Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Thanks to his impressive pedigree, Tapit Trice is the most expensive horse competing at the 2023 Kentucky Derby. His auction price came in at a whopping $1.3 million, more than any other horse in this year’s race.

The colt will be ridden by jockey Luis Saez, who has over 2,694 wins. While he’s never won the Kentucky Derby, Saez has won the world’s richest race at the Saudi Cup in 2020, the Breeder’s Cup and American Classic. Saez has also won the Belmont Stakes and Kentucky Oaks.

Tapit Trice is trained by Todd Pletcher and owned by Antony Beck, the owner of Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd.

For a quick breakdown of Tapit Trice’s Kentucky Derby odds, along with information on his trainer, owner, breeder, and auction price, check out the chart below.

Horse Tapit Trice Odds +650 Points 150 Jockey Luis Saez Trainer Todd Pletcher Owner(s) Antony Beck Breeder Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. Pedigree Tapit-Danzatrice by Dunkirk Auction Price $1,300,000

Tapit Trice Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Tapit Trice has only started in five races in his career and is currently holding on to a four race win streak. While the colt only has made $883,650 in career earnings, he’s shown that he has the speed and stamina to be a Triple Crown contender.

The colt’s top equibase speed figure was measured at 103, making him one of the fastest horses in the Kentucky Derby field.

Check out Tapit Trice’s horse profile below for more information on his career record, earnings, Equibase Speed Figure, and running style.

Career Record 5(4-0-1) Career Earnings $883,650 Earnings Per Start $176,730 Running Style Closer Equibase Speed Figure 103

Tapit Trice Horse Pedigree

Tapit (USA) 2001 Pulpit (USA) 1994 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Seattle Slew (USA) 1974 Weekend Surprise (USA) 1980 Preach (USA) 1989 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Narrate (USA) 1980 Tap Your Heels (USA) 1996 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Fappiano (USA) 1977 Gana Facil (USA) 1981 Ruby Slippers (USA) 1982 Nijinsky (CAN) 1967 Moon Glitter (USA) 1972 Danzatrice (USA) 2012 Dunkirk (USA) 2006 Unbridled’s Song (USA) 1993 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Trolley Song (USA) 1983 Secret Status (USA) 1997 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Private Status (USA) 1991 Lady Pewitt (USA) 2004 Orientate (USA) 1998 Mt. Livermore (USA) 1981 Dream Team (USA) 1985 Spin Room (USA) 1999 Spinning World (USA) 1993 La Paz (USA) 1988

Tapit Trice Past Performances and Results

So far this year, Tapit Trice has gone undefeated winning all three of his races in 2023, including the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby, and Allowance Optional at Gulfstream Park.

He’s made five career starts and has been in the money for all five races. In his first race, he finished 3rd at the Maiden Special Weight at Aqueduct as a two-year-old.

Since then, the colt has steadily increased his speed in the last year, topping at 103 at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.

Check out Tapit Trice’s past performances and results below.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure Keeneland 4/8/2023 9 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 1 103 Tampa Bay 3/11/2023 11 Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (Gr. 3) 3 1 98 Gulfstream Park 2/4/2023 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 96 Aqueduct 12/17/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 96 Aqueduct 11/6/2022 7 Maiden Special Weight N/A 3 84

