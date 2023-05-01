Kentucky Derby

Tapit Trice Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing

Gia Nguyen
Tapit Trice Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing

The most expensive horse racing in the Kentucky Derby, Tapit Trice has the second best odds to win the Run for the Roses at +650. Purchased for $1.3 million by Antony Beck, the owner of Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd, Tapit Trice is surrounded by one of the best

One of three Kentucky Derby horses trained by Todd Pletcher, Tapit Trice has a very strong pedigree. As a result, the sire of Tapit and Danzatrice will enter Churchill Downs as one of the early favorites to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

The colt has an impressive record of 4-0-1 in five starts. Tapit Trice will look to become the first gray or roan horse to win the Kentucky Derby since Giacomo in 2005. Heading into Churchill Downs with a four race winning streak, Tapit Trice has a high ceiling and will be one of the horses to watch in all three Triple Crown races this year.

Tapit Trice Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Opening with the second best odds, Tapit Trice has +650 odds to win the Kentucky Derby. The post position draw will be announced on Monday, which will further adjust the odds counting down the Churchill Downs.

Right now, two of Todd Pletcher’s horses sit with the best odds to win with Forte (+250) and Tapit Trice. Despite now receiving as many points, Tapit Trice has shown a strong sustainable and powerful running style.

Riding under jockey Luis Saez, he’s tallied a few big wins this year, including a victory at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.

As a result, Tapit Trice is among the horses with the best odds to win the Kentucky Derby. Behind only Forte (+250) on the odds board, Tapit Trice owns +650 odds to ride into the winner’s circle at Chruchill Downs. He is followed by Practice Move (+1000), Angel of Empire (+1000), and Derma Sotagake (+1000) among the top Kentucky Derby contenders.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Forte +250 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +650 BetOnline logo
Practical Move +1000 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +1000 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotagake +1000 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1200 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Mage +2000 BetOnline logo
Skinner +2200 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +2500 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Cyclone Mischief +3300 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +3300 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +3300 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +4000 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Continuar +4000 BetOnline logo
Lord Miles +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +6600 BetOnline logo

Tapit Trice Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Thanks to his impressive pedigree, Tapit Trice is the most expensive horse competing at the 2023 Kentucky Derby. His auction price came in at a whopping $1.3 million, more than any other horse in this year’s race.

The colt will be ridden by jockey Luis Saez, who has over 2,694 wins. While he’s never won the Kentucky Derby, Saez has won the world’s richest race at the Saudi Cup in 2020, the Breeder’s Cup and American Classic. Saez has also won the Belmont Stakes and Kentucky Oaks.

Tapit Trice is trained by Todd Pletcher and owned by Antony Beck, the owner of Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd.

For a quick breakdown of Tapit Trice’s Kentucky Derby odds, along with information on his trainer, owner, breeder, and auction price, check out the chart below.

Horse Tapit Trice
Odds +650
Points 150
Jockey Luis Saez
Trainer Todd Pletcher
Owner(s) Antony Beck
Breeder Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd.
Pedigree Tapit-Danzatrice by Dunkirk
Auction Price $1,300,000

Tapit Trice Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Tapit Trice has only started in five races in his career and is currently holding on to a four race win streak. While the colt only has made $883,650 in career earnings, he’s shown that he has the speed and stamina to be a Triple Crown contender.

The colt’s top equibase speed figure was measured at 103, making him one of the fastest horses in the Kentucky Derby field.

Check out Tapit Trice’s horse profile below for more information on his career record, earnings, Equibase Speed Figure, and running style.

Career Record 5(4-0-1)
Career Earnings $883,650
Earnings Per Start $176,730
Running Style Closer
Equibase Speed Figure 103

Tapit Trice Horse Pedigree

Tapit (USA)

2001

 Pulpit (USA)

1994

 A. P. Indy (USA)

1989

 Seattle Slew (USA)

1974
Weekend Surprise (USA)

1980
Preach (USA)

1989

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Narrate (USA)

1980
Tap Your Heels (USA)

1996

 Unbridled (USA)

1987

 Fappiano (USA)

1977
Gana Facil (USA)

1981
Ruby Slippers (USA)

1982

 Nijinsky (CAN)

1967
Moon Glitter (USA)

1972
Danzatrice (USA)

2012

 Dunkirk (USA)

2006

 Unbridled’s Song (USA)

1993

 Unbridled (USA)

1987
Trolley Song (USA)

1983
Secret Status (USA)

1997

 A. P. Indy (USA)

1989
Private Status (USA)

1991
Lady Pewitt (USA)

2004

 Orientate (USA)

1998

 Mt. Livermore (USA)

1981
Dream Team (USA)

1985
Spin Room (USA)

1999

 Spinning World (USA)

1993
La Paz (USA)

1988

Tapit Trice Past Performances and Results

So far this year, Tapit Trice has gone undefeated winning all three of his races in 2023, including the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby, and Allowance Optional at Gulfstream Park.

He’s made five career starts and has been in the money for all five races. In his first race, he finished 3rd at the Maiden Special Weight at Aqueduct as a two-year-old.

Since then, the colt has steadily increased his speed in the last year, topping at 103 at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.

Check out Tapit Trice’s past performances and results below.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure
Keeneland 4/8/2023 9 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 1 103
Tampa Bay 3/11/2023 11 Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (Gr. 3) 3 1 98
Gulfstream Park 2/4/2023 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 96
Aqueduct 12/17/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 96
Aqueduct 11/6/2022 7 Maiden Special Weight N/A 3 84

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
