Tarik Skubal expected to start Saturday for the Tigers

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal of Hayward, California has been placed on the three day paternity leave according to the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday. Skubal was not with the Tigers on Wednesday in their 6-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and will not be with the Tigers on Thursday or Friday when they host the American League East leading Toronto Blue Jays. This will be the second child for Tarik and his wife Jessica. Their son Kasen was born in October of 2023.

The absence of Skubal from the Tigers is not that significant because he last pitched on Sunday in a 2-1 Tigers win over the Texas Rangers, and will be pitching next on Saturday against Toronto rather than Friday. The Tigers have used a six-man rotation at times already this season according to MLive.

Skubal’s MLB statistics in 2025

Skubal has the best WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) in Major League Baseball at 0.82, and leads the American League with a 2.19 earned run average. Skubal’s seasonal record is 10 wins and three losses. In 20 games and 127 2/3 innings pitched, he has given up 88 hits, 31 earned runs, nine home runs and 16 walks, to go along with one complete game shutout, 164 strikeouts, and 12 quality starts. Skubal’s 164 strikeouts are the second most in the American League and Major Leagues. Garrett Crochet of Ocean Springs, Mississippi is the Major League leader in strikeouts as the Boston Red Sox starting pitcher has 165.

The complete game shutout came on May 25 in a 5-0 Tigers win over the Cleveland Guardians. Skubal threw a two-hitter without any walks, and hit one batter, to go along with 13 strikeouts. Of Skubal’s 92 pitches, 72 pitches were strikes.

Intriguing weekend series

The Tigers and Blue Jays have a four game series that begins on Thursday in Detroit’s Comerica Park. Both teams lead their respective divisions in the American League. Toronto leads the American League East at 60 wins and 42 losses. Toronto has a four game advantage over the second place New York Yankees. Detroit leads the American League Central at 60 wins and 43 losses. Detroit has a commanding eight game lead over the Cleveland Guardians.

The Blue Jays are the second best team in all of baseball at the moment. Only the Milwaukee Brewers at 61 wins and 41 losses are better. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette of Orlando, Florida is second in the American League with 117 hits, and Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman of Latham, New York is third in the American League with 24 saves.