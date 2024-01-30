NFL News and Rumors

Taylor Swift Adds $331.5 Million In Media Value To Chiefs’ Super Bowl Run

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Taylor Swift Adds $331.5 Million In Media Value To Chiefs’ Super Bowl Run

Taylor Swift is headed to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 2024. Despite having an Eras Tour show date in Tokyo on Saturday night, Swift is expected to travel from Japan to Las Vegas in time to see Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII. After helping the Chiefs set new viewership records in the first two rounds of the NFL Playoffs, Swift has generated an additional $331.5 million in media value on Kansas City’s run to the Super Bowl. Below, we’ll break down Swift’s impact on the NFL Playoffs and the Kansas Chiefs’ Super Bowl run.

Taylor Swift Helps NFL Playoffs Set New Viewership Records

The NFL script writers were working overtime to incorporate Taylor Swift into the road to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs lost four of their final regular season games but still managed to win the AFC West division with an 11-6 overall record.

Swift made her postseason debut on Wild Card Weekend, helping the Chiefs-Dolphins game set viewership records. With the pop star in attendance, the Chiefs Wild Card game became the most-watched event ever on Peacock. Over 23 million people paid to stream the game, which was exclusively available on Peacock, NFL+, and NBC affiliates.

Last weekend, Swift’s presence in the stands Chiefs’ 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills was the most-watched telecast from any network aside from last year’s Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift Added $331.5 Million in Media Value To Chiefs’ Super Bowl Run

Viewership for the NFL Playoffs has already reached new heights thanks to the NFL’s newest celebrity. However, Swift’s impact hasn’t just been limited to additional eyeballs on the TV screen either.

According to a recent report from Sportico, Swift made her presence felt again over the weekend, giving the NFL an incredible boost on social media during the AFC Championship.

Posts about Swift accounted for 56% of the league’s social engagement on Sunday, accounting for more than 109 million impressions, according to measurement agency Zoomph.

Fortune estimates that Swift has already added 331.5 million in value to the Super Bowl-bound Chiefs.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
swift kelce ravens win

WATCH: Taylor Swift Tells Boyfriend Travis Kelce She’s Never Been So Proud After Chiefs Beat Ravens to Reach Super Bowl

Author image David Evans  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
super bowl lviii ticket
The Cheapest Ticket for 2024 Super Bowl 192% More Expensive Than Cheapest Tickets for 2023
Author image David Evans  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Christian McCaffrey
Top five offensive performers from the NFL Conference Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (R)
Top 5 Wildest Plays From NFL Conference Championship Games 2024
Author image David Evans  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens
PFF Conference Championship Player Awards And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Hortiz
Who Is Joe Hortiz? Meet The New Chargers GM
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
ChatGPT Predicts Taylor Swift’s Presence at 2024 Super Bowl Between Chiefs and 49ers Will Lead to Record-Breaking Viewership
Author image David Evans  •  21h
More News
Arrow to top