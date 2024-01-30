Taylor Swift is headed to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 2024. Despite having an Eras Tour show date in Tokyo on Saturday night, Swift is expected to travel from Japan to Las Vegas in time to see Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII. After helping the Chiefs set new viewership records in the first two rounds of the NFL Playoffs, Swift has generated an additional $331.5 million in media value on Kansas City’s run to the Super Bowl. Below, we’ll break down Swift’s impact on the NFL Playoffs and the Kansas Chiefs’ Super Bowl run.

Taylor Swift Helps NFL Playoffs Set New Viewership Records

The NFL script writers were working overtime to incorporate Taylor Swift into the road to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs lost four of their final regular season games but still managed to win the AFC West division with an 11-6 overall record.

Swift made her postseason debut on Wild Card Weekend, helping the Chiefs-Dolphins game set viewership records. With the pop star in attendance, the Chiefs Wild Card game became the most-watched event ever on Peacock. Over 23 million people paid to stream the game, which was exclusively available on Peacock, NFL+, and NBC affiliates.

Last weekend, Swift’s presence in the stands Chiefs’ 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills was the most-watched telecast from any network aside from last year’s Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift Added $331.5 Million in Media Value To Chiefs’ Super Bowl Run

Viewership for the NFL Playoffs has already reached new heights thanks to the NFL’s newest celebrity. However, Swift’s impact hasn’t just been limited to additional eyeballs on the TV screen either.

According to a recent report from Sportico, Swift made her presence felt again over the weekend, giving the NFL an incredible boost on social media during the AFC Championship.

Posts about Swift accounted for 56% of the league’s social engagement on Sunday, accounting for more than 109 million impressions, according to measurement agency Zoomph.

Fortune estimates that Swift has already added 331.5 million in value to the Super Bowl-bound Chiefs.