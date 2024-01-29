Will the Kansas City Chiefs have their biggest fan in the crowd for Super Bowl LVIII? Find out if Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl.

Will Taylor Swift Attend Super Bowl LVIII?

Explaining the math on how Taylor Swift can still attend a Super Bowl that starts at 3:30p Las Vegas time Sunday, even though she has a concert in Tokyo on Saturday night. (Hint: not only can she make it on Sunday, she can arrive in Nevada in time for dinner *Saturday*) pic.twitter.com/0Gw2VYDVMb — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 29, 2024

As the girlfriend to Travis Kelce, Swift has attended every Chiefs’ playoff game during Kansas City’s postseason run. Making the Super Bowl in Las Vegas won’t be easy, but it’s possible.

Swift has a concert in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 10, the night before the Super Bowl. It is the fourth and final show in Tokyo for The Eras Tour. The concert is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m. Tokyo time.

After Feb. 10, Swift does not have another tour date until Feb. 16.

What’s working in Swift’s favor is the time difference. Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas. Tokyo is an 11-12 hour flight.

Let’s say Swift hops on a private jet and leaves Tokyo at midnight. Swift would arrive in Las Vegas sometime in the morning hours of Feb. 11. With a 3:30 p.m. PT kickoff, Swift would make it to the game to cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift Attends The AFC Championship

Life is good for Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/Pdogmhg6pg — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

Swift was on hand for the Chiefs’ 17-7 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

After the game, Swift joined Kelce on the field to celebrate the victory. Swift and Kelce embraced with a hug and sealed their celebration with a kiss.

The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift, very amused at Travis Kelce’s “you’ve got to fight for your right to parrrrty” pic.twitter.com/6dXAIO0I1X — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 28, 2024