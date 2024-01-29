NFL News and Rumors

Will Taylor Swift Attend Super Bowl LVIII?

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (center) walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs

Will the Kansas City Chiefs have their biggest fan in the crowd for Super Bowl LVIII? Find out if Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl.

Will Taylor Swift Attend Super Bowl LVIII?

As the girlfriend to Travis Kelce, Swift has attended every Chiefs’ playoff game during Kansas City’s postseason run. Making the Super Bowl in Las Vegas won’t be easy, but it’s possible.

Swift has a concert in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 10, the night before the Super Bowl. It is the fourth and final show in Tokyo for The Eras Tour. The concert is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m. Tokyo time.

After Feb. 10, Swift does not have another tour date until Feb. 16.

What’s working in Swift’s favor is the time difference. Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas. Tokyo is an 11-12 hour flight.

Let’s say Swift hops on a private jet and leaves Tokyo at midnight. Swift would arrive in Las Vegas sometime in the morning hours of Feb. 11. With a 3:30 p.m. PT kickoff, Swift would make it to the game to cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift Attends The AFC Championship

Swift was on hand for the Chiefs’ 17-7 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

After the game, Swift joined Kelce on the field to celebrate the victory. Swift and Kelce embraced with a hug and sealed their celebration with a kiss.

The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

