Taylor Swift is the early favorite to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2025.

is the early favorite to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2025. A Hologram of Prince has about an 8% chance to be the headline act at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

has about an 8% chance to be the headline act at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. BLACKPINK, with odds of +2500, are among the underdogs to perform at Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Odds to be 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Headline Act

Taylor Swift: +250

Jay Z: +500

Lil Wayne: +600

Ariana Grande: +800

Miley Cyrus: +800

Olivia Rodrigo: +1000

Prince (Hologram): +1200

Dua Lipa: +1400

Drake: +1600

Billie Eilish: +2000

Justin Bieber: +2000

BLACKPINK: +2500

Lady Gaga: +2500

Harry Styles: +3300

Ed Sheeran: +5000

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show is already garnering plenty of attention with Taylor Swift leading the betting odds as the potential headliner. With a diverse list of contenders ranging from Jay Z to a holographic Prince performance, and the inclusion of global phenomena like BLACKPINK, the event is poised to captivate audiences worldwide. The odds set the stage for an unforgettable show, promising a mix of legendary and contemporary musical talent.

Taylor Swift With 28.6% Chance to be Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Headline Performer

Taylor Swift, currently the top bet with odds of +250 (28.65 implied probability), is strongly favored to headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Her close connection to the NFL, highlighted by her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, enhances her candidacy.

Swift’s frequent appearances at NFL games have not only solidified her association with the league but have also expanded its reach to previously untapped audiences. Her impact on viewership was evident in Super Bowl 58, which broke records for being the most-watched telecast of all time.

Swift’s widespread popularity, coupled with her ability to draw in diverse groups of fans, makes her the leading choice for this high-profile event.

Prince +1200 to Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The idea of a Prince hologram performance, with odds of +1200, intriguingly brings about an 8% chance for this act to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2025. This concept pays homage to Prince’s legendary performance at the Miami Super Bowl in 2007, offering an innovative way to celebrate his legacy.

A holographic show would not only be a groundbreaking technological feat but also a sentimental nod to one of the most revered artists in Super Bowl history. This unique performance could blend nostalgia with modern technology, appealing to a wide range of audiences.

BLACKPINK 25/1 to be Super Bowl LIX Headline Act

BLACKPINK, the 25/1 underdogs in this race, present an exciting prospect with their odds at +2500. The global K-pop sensation has a massive international following, making them a compelling choice for the NFL to tap into a younger, global audience.

BLACKPINK’s energetic performances and chart-topping hits could bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the Halftime Show. Their inclusion would not only diversify the event but also signal the NFL’s recognition of the growing influence of international music genres.

Other Candidates

The list of potential headliners for the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show includes notable names like Lil Wayne, Drake, and Lady Gaga.

Lil Wayne (+600), with his fervent love for sports and electrifying stage presence, could offer an unforgettable hip-hop performance. He’s already been endorsed by Deion Sanders to be the headline act next year!

Drake (+1600), a global superstar with a string of hits, has the charisma and popularity to captivate the Super Bowl audience. However, his love for gambling on the game could dissuade the NFL from having him headline their main event.

Justin Bieber (+2000) could follow in his mentor’s footsteps if he headlines the year after Usher, while strong women with booming voices like Ariana Grande (+800), Miley Cyrus (+800) and Olivia Rodrigo (+1000) are amongst favorites.

TSD Commentary

“Anticipation around the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show is in the air, and the betting odds add an exciting layer to the speculation,” said Nick Raffoul, Head of News at TheSportsDaily. “As a Swiftie, I’m thrilled to see Taylor Swift leading the odds. Her broad appeal and her recent connections to the NFL make her a standout choice.

“However, the potential of a Prince hologram is fascinating, considering his iconic status and unforgettable 2007 performance. And let’s not overlook BLACKPINK – their global influence and explosive performances could bring a whole new dimension to the halftime show.

“This diverse lineup, from established legends to modern icons, speaks volumes about the evolving landscape of music and its intersection with sports entertainment. It’s a thrilling time to be a fan, and I can’t wait to see who the NFL will announce as the headliner.”