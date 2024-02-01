There is no hotter name in the NFL right now than Taylor Swift. Whether you are a fan or a hater, there is no way to avoid Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, and the 2024 Super Bowl is sure to be no different. With so much attention on Swift, top sportsbooks are offering a slew of Taylor Swift prop bets for Super Bowl 58. Whether you want to bet on what she’ll wear or if Kelce will propose, they have odds for almost anything. Let’s take a look at the top Taylor Swift Super Bowl LVIII prop bets.

Taylor Swift 2024 Super Bowl Prop Bets

Below is just a selection of the numerous Taylor Swift prop bets available for the Super Bowl:

Will Taylor Swift Wear an Outfit Designed by Kristen Juszyck?

Odds Sportsbook No -300 Yes +200

First Person Shown Next to Taylor Swift From Kickoff to Final Whistle

Name Odds Sportsbook Donna Kelce +250 Britanny Mahomes +300 Jason Kelce +400 Andrea Finlay +600 Ed Kelce +600 Scott Swift +600 Abigail Anderson Berard +800 Cara Delevigne +800 Gigi Hadid +1000 Mike Tyson +3300

Primary Color of T. Swift’s Top at Super Bowl LVIII

Color Odds Sportsbook Red -500 White +600 Yellow +800 Black +1600 Purple +1600 Silver/Grey +1800 Blue +2000 Green +2000

Will Donald Trump Mention Taylor Swift on Truth Social on February 11?

Odds Sportsbook No -300 Yes +200

Will Taylor Swift Mention Chiefs/Kelce at Tokyo Show?

Odds Sportsbook No -220 Yes +155

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Be Shown Kissing on February 11?

Odds Sportsbook No +150 Yes -200

Will Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce Hug During Super Bowl Broadcast?

Odds Sportsbook No -120 Yes -120

How Long After Kick-Off (According to Game Clock) Until T. Swift is Shown?

Odds Sportsbook Under 7.5 Minutes -160 Over 7.5 Minutes +120

How Long in Total Will Taylor Swift be Shown Live During the Game?

Odds Sportsbook Over 40.5 Seconds -120 Under 40.5 Seconds -120

Will Travis Kelce Propose to Taylor Swift During Super Bowl Broadcast?

Odds Sportsbook Yes +1000

Will Taylor Swift be Shown Holding a Drink During the Game?

Odds Sportsbook No -200 Yes +150

Number of Times Taylor Swift Shown Live During Broadcast

Odds Sportsbook Over 5.5 -175 Under 5.5 +135

Who Will Say Taylor Swift First?

Odds Sportsbook Jim Nantz -140 Tony Romo +100

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation. Other markets also available at BetOnline.ag

Taylor Swift Super Bowl LXIII Prop Bets Predictions & Best Bets

Our favorite time of the year is here. Super Bowl Sunday is just over a week away and we get to scour through prop bets trying to beat the sportsbooks.

When it comes to Taylor Swift, there are hundreds of prop bet markets on offer for us to look at. However, a couple of these stand out, so let’s take a look at our best bets for Taylor Swift’s prop bets at the Super Bowl.

Our first prediction is that Taylor Swift will be shown next to Brittany Mahomes the first time she is shown. The two have become buddies since Swift has been attending Chiefs games and cozying up to one another in a box seems likely for the WAGs of the two star players on the Chiefs.

At odds of +300, we believe this provides a little bit of value for Taylor Swift prop bettors. This simply means for every $100 wager, you will profit $300, a $10 bet wins $30 and so forth.

If you think Swift will be shown next to Mike Tyson the first time she is shown you can back that at +3300!

Another Taylor Swift prop we like is Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz. We don’t think Romo will be able to help himself when she pops on screen and him yelling, “There’s Taylor Swift, Jim!” seems more likely than Nantz doing so. This can be backed at +100 whereas we would make Romo slight favorite in this market.

For the optimists among us, you can bet Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift during the broadcast at +1000.

Taylor Swift Best Bets

Taylor Swift to be shown first with Brittany Mahomes @ +300 with BetOnline

Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz @ +100 with BetOnline