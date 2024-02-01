There is no hotter name in the NFL right now than Taylor Swift. Whether you are a fan or a hater, there is no way to avoid Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, and the 2024 Super Bowl is sure to be no different. With so much attention on Swift, top sportsbooks are offering a slew of Taylor Swift prop bets for Super Bowl 58. Whether you want to bet on what she’ll wear or if Kelce will propose, they have odds for almost anything. Let’s take a look at the top Taylor Swift Super Bowl LVIII prop bets.
Taylor Swift 2024 Super Bowl Prop Bets
Below is just a selection of the numerous Taylor Swift prop bets available for the Super Bowl:
Will Taylor Swift Wear an Outfit Designed by Kristen Juszyck?
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|No
|-300
|Yes
|+200
First Person Shown Next to Taylor Swift From Kickoff to Final Whistle
|Name
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Donna Kelce
|+250
|Britanny Mahomes
|+300
|Jason Kelce
|+400
|Andrea Finlay
|+600
|Ed Kelce
|+600
|Scott Swift
|+600
|Abigail Anderson Berard
|+800
|Cara Delevigne
|+800
|Gigi Hadid
|+1000
|Mike Tyson
|+3300
Primary Color of T. Swift’s Top at Super Bowl LVIII
|Color
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Red
|-500
|White
|+600
|Yellow
|+800
|Black
|+1600
|Purple
|+1600
|Silver/Grey
|+1800
|Blue
|+2000
|Green
|+2000
Will Donald Trump Mention Taylor Swift on Truth Social on February 11?
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|No
|-300
|Yes
|+200
Will Taylor Swift Mention Chiefs/Kelce at Tokyo Show?
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|No
|-220
|Yes
|+155
Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Be Shown Kissing on February 11?
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|No
|+150
|Yes
|-200
Will Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce Hug During Super Bowl Broadcast?
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|No
|-120
|Yes
|-120
How Long After Kick-Off (According to Game Clock) Until T. Swift is Shown?
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Under 7.5 Minutes
|-160
|Over 7.5 Minutes
|+120
How Long in Total Will Taylor Swift be Shown Live During the Game?
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Over 40.5 Seconds
|-120
|Under 40.5 Seconds
|-120
Will Travis Kelce Propose to Taylor Swift During Super Bowl Broadcast?
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Yes
|+1000
Will Taylor Swift be Shown Holding a Drink During the Game?
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|No
|-200
|Yes
|+150
Number of Times Taylor Swift Shown Live During Broadcast
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Over 5.5
|-175
|Under 5.5
|+135
Who Will Say Taylor Swift First?
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Jim Nantz
|-140
|Tony Romo
|+100
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation. Other markets also available at BetOnline.ag
Taylor Swift Super Bowl LXIII Prop Bets Predictions & Best Bets
Our favorite time of the year is here. Super Bowl Sunday is just over a week away and we get to scour through prop bets trying to beat the sportsbooks.
When it comes to Taylor Swift, there are hundreds of prop bet markets on offer for us to look at. However, a couple of these stand out, so let’s take a look at our best bets for Taylor Swift’s prop bets at the Super Bowl.
Our first prediction is that Taylor Swift will be shown next to Brittany Mahomes the first time she is shown. The two have become buddies since Swift has been attending Chiefs games and cozying up to one another in a box seems likely for the WAGs of the two star players on the Chiefs.
At odds of +300, we believe this provides a little bit of value for Taylor Swift prop bettors. This simply means for every $100 wager, you will profit $300, a $10 bet wins $30 and so forth.
If you think Swift will be shown next to Mike Tyson the first time she is shown you can back that at +3300!
Another Taylor Swift prop we like is Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz. We don’t think Romo will be able to help himself when she pops on screen and him yelling, “There’s Taylor Swift, Jim!” seems more likely than Nantz doing so. This can be backed at +100 whereas we would make Romo slight favorite in this market.
For the optimists among us, you can bet Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift during the broadcast at +1000.
Taylor Swift Best Bets
- Taylor Swift to be shown first with Brittany Mahomes @ +300 with BetOnline
- Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz @ +100 with BetOnline