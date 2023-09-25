Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the hot new couple, are a 50/1 chance to have a sex video leaked.

The odds of the celebrity pair having a baby together are placed at 25/1.

There is a 40% chance that Swift will write a breakup song about Kelce.

In the swirling mix of pop and sports, the recently emerged hottest celebrity couple, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are catching the public’s eye. With Swift’s melodic tunes and Kelce’s football stardom, the couple are making headlines with odds of 50/1 to have compromising video leaked.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Relationship Odds

Over/Under relationship length for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Over 2.5 months -125 Under 2.5 months +100

Swift and Kelce to get married +1400



+1400 Kelce and Swift to have a baby together +2500



+2500 Taylor Swift to write a song about their break-up +150



+150 Swift and Kelce to have a leaked sex tape +5000



*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

Kelce and Swift Have 2% Chance of Leaked Sex Tape Breaking the Internet

Dazzling the world, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the newest sensation to hit the celebrity circuit, with Swift seen ardently cheering for NFL star Kelce at Arrowhead.

🚨| Taylor Swift celebrating Travis Kelce’s touchdown! pic.twitter.com/BmTVk0Tsi1 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023

With a touchdown pass bringing the Chiefs to victory against the Chicago Bears, the couple has sparked curiosity and are the talk of the internet.

The potential leak of a compromising video featuring the newly-minted couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, has the betting world in a flurry, with odds pegged at just 50/1. This implies a 2% chance of such an event occurring, a scenario that would almost certainly “break the internet.”

Should this transpire, Kelce would join the ranks of NFL stars like Warren Sapp, Brandon Spikes, and Trent Richardson, who have previously found themselves in similar tape-leak predicaments, setting the virtual world ablaze.

A Taylor Swift tape would no doubt catapult her above the likes of Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton in the genre. Although, we are pretty sure that is not something she is shooting for!

Potential Baby Swift-Kelce at 25/1

On that note, he betting odds also delve into the possibility of the couple having a baby together, pinned at 25/1.

The prospective child, likely inheriting a mix of exceptional vocal and athletic talents, has sparked imaginations about potential crossover stars, leaving many to wonder whether the world will witness the rise of a groundbreaking pop star/football progeny.

Taylor Swift +150 to Write Kelce Breakup Song

Swifties are well aware of Taylor’s penchant for transforming breakups into chart-topping hits. A relationship with her carries the inevitable risk of becoming lyrical fodder.

The odds suggest a 40% chance that, if a breakup occurs, Taylor Swift will immortalize the split with Kelce in her music.

Given her history, this seems like a plausible speculation, weaving another thread into the elaborate tapestry of her musical chronicles. We even took a look at how that would look by asking ChatGPT to name a few potential songs for Taylor.

That could occur soon according to the odds. The over/under line for the length of Swift and Kelce’s relationship stands at just 2.5 months.

TheSportsDaily Commentary

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s union has infused fresh energy into the world of celebrity romances, garnering immense attention. The odds reveal a picture teeming with potential surprises and unprecedented events. It’s an intricate dance between passion and probability, and the world is keenly watching every step,” remarked Nick Raffoul, TheSportsDaily Head of News.

“There will undoubtedly be those who root for them and those who root against them, but should a tape be leaked, the collective eyes of the world will be riveted, drawn by a curiosity that transcends allegiance.”

