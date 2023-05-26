Tennis News and Rumors

Taylor Townsend, Elina Svitolina, And Victoria Azarenka Are Proving That Motherhood And Tennis Can Go Together

Elina Svitolina

Working mothers exist in all parts of society, and all of them are marvels.

Juggling the responsibilities of a job and keeping a child and home running smoothly are difficult tasks.

Add to those tasks the grind of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour and competitive tennis, and it is even more mind-boggling how any of these women do it.

American Taylor Townsend, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, and Russian Victoria Azarenka are among the new generation of tennis players returning to the tour after giving birth to their children.

Taylor Townsend

Towsend, 27, gave birth to her son in March 2021, and she just punched her ticket to Roland Garros by qualifying for the women’s singles event.

She is also playing doubles with Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

And in any free time beyond that, she spends at the Tennis Channel desk doing color commentator and analysis.

Elina Svitolina

Svitolina, the Ukrainian and former No. 3 in the world, gave birth to her child with French tennis player/husband Gael Monfils in October 2022.

She returned to the WTA Tour in April and has been steadily increasing her level.

Svitolina, 28, will also be at Roland Garros next week aiming to do as well or better than her three previous quarterfinal appearances in 2015, 2017, and 2020.

Victoria Azarenka

33-year-old Victoria Azarenka is a single parent.

She gave birth to her son in 2016 and endured a custody battle with the child’s father that caused her to take time away from the sport in 2017 and 2018.

Azarenka is a former World No. 1 and is currently ranked 17th.

She is a two-time Grand Slam Champion who is a threat in any tournament she enters.

Conclusion

These mothers, along with recently retired Serena Williams, are role models.

They are professional athletes who earn a living doing what they love while being mothers.

Their children will grow up understanding how hard it was for them to do what they did: traveling, training, practicing, and competing week in and week out on a rigorous 11-month WTA tour schedule.

Could one of these mothers become a Grand Slam Champion in 2023?

Anything is possible, just ask Kim Clijsters, the most recent tennis player to juggle her career, motherhood, and win Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

