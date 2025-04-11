The 2026 World Baseball Classic takes place next year with Miami, Florida being the host city for the knockout stage. For the second straight WBC, the United States will be managed by former Major League Baseball infielder Mark DeRosa of Passaic, New Jersey.

Who did DeRosa play for?

DeRosa played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball. He played seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves from 1998 to 2004, two seasons with the Texas Rangers in 2005 and 2006, two seasons with the Chicago Cubs in 2007 and 2008, the 2009 season with the Cleveland Indians and the St. Louis Cardinals, two seasons with the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and 2011, one season with the Washington Nationals in 2012, and one season with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013.

What positions did DeRosa play?

DeRosa primarily played in the infield. He played 363 games at third base, 343 games at second base, 140 games at shortstop. DeRosa also played 250 games in the outfield.

DeRosa’s MLB career statistics

DeRosa batted .268 with 100 home runs and 494 runs batted in. During 1241 games, 3633 at bats and 4094 plate appearances, he scored 538 runs and had 975 hits, 196 doubles, 12 triples, 23 stolen bases, 358 walks, 1495 total bases, 15 sacrifice bunts and 36 sacrifice flies, along with an on base percentage of .340, and a slugging percentage of .412.

Second WBC as American manager

DeRosa was chosen as the American manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The United States got to the final, but lost 3-2 to Japan.

2026 World Baseball Classic

There are 20 teams in the tournament. The United States is in Pool B alongside Mexico, Italy, Great Britain and Brazil. Games will be played at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros.

Pool A will feature Puerto Rico, Canada, Cuba, Panama and Colombia with games played in San Juan. Pool C will feature Japan, Australia, South Korea, Czechia and Chinese Taipei with games in Tokyo. Pool D will feature Venezuela, Netherlands, Dominican Republic, Israel and Nicaragua with games in Miami.