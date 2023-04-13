Former NFL linebacker Tedy Bruschi is not sold on Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott as a Super Bowl quarterback. On Thursday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL linebacker Rob Ninkovich listed the top five quarterbacks on the hot seat to get to a Super Bowl and listed Prescott second.

In response to the ranking, Bruschi said Prescott should not have been on the list, to begin with.

“Dak Prescott doesn’t belong on that list,” Bruschi said. “He belongs on a list that says ‘to look competent in the playoffs.'”

.@TedyBruschi throws shade at Dak Prescott’s Super Bowl chances 🤯 "Dak Prescott doesn't belong on that list [of QBs on the hot seat to reach the Super Bowl]. He belongs on a list that says 'to look competent in the playoffs.'" pic.twitter.com/Ms2gsEGUmg — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 13, 2023

Rob Ninkovich Believes Dak Prescott Is Under Immense Pressure This Season

The Cowboys’ season ended in the Divisional Round when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12. Prescott struggled to move the ball on the elite Niners’ defense, finishing the game with 206 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Because of their eccentric and opinionated owner, Jerry Jones, Ninkovich believes Prescott needs to deliver this season and lead the Cowboys on a deep playoff run.

“You don’t pay Dak all that money and he’s not wearing the star on his helmet. If they don’t go to a Super Bowl, right? So they need to get to a Super Bowl,” Ninkovich said. “Dak needs to go to a Super Bowl. Jerry Jones needs him to go to a Super Bowl. And the Dallas Cowboys fan base has had enough. They need to get to a Super Bowl.”

Dak Prescott Needs To Live Up To His Contract

Heading into 2023, Prescott is tied for seventh on the list of highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. Prescott signed a 4-year, $160 million contract extension in 2021.

However, Prescott is coming off one of his worst years statistically as a pro. Despite only playing 12 games, Prescott led the league in interceptions with 15, becoming the quarterback to lead or co-lead the NFL in interceptions while missing five-plus games.

Prescott will look to bring the Cowboys to their first Super Bowl since the 1995-1996 season. It also marks the last time the Cowboys made the Conference Championship round.

NFL Betting Guides 2023