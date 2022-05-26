Ten Americans reach the third round of the 2022 French Open

There are 10 Americans left in the singles draws at the 2022 French Open. Among the 10 includes a major champion in Sloane Stephens of Plantation, Florida, the 2017 United States Open champion.

Stephens beat Sorana Cirstea of Romania, the 26th seed, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 in round two. In the third and deciding bageled set, Stephens won 11 of 15 points on her first serve.

Five More American Women Advance to Round 3

The other five American women in round three are 11th ranked Jessica Pegula of Buffalo, New York, 18th ranked Coco Gauff of Atlanta, Georgia, 22nd ranked Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois (who Stephens beat in the 2017 United States Open final), Shelby Rogers of Charleston, South Carolina, and 27th ranked Amanda Anisimova of Freehold Township, New Jersey.

Round Two Results

Pegula defeated Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4. Kalinina is ranked just outside the seeded players at 36th. Gauff beat Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 6-1, 7-6, a 2015 French Open quarterfinalist. Keys beat 2017 French Open quarterfinalist Caroline Garcia of France, 6-4, 7-6. Rogers upset the number nine seed and 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins of St. Petersburg, Florida, 6-4, 6-3, in the only all-American second round singles match on the men’s or women’s side of the 2022 French Open. Finally, Anisimova continued her fine success on clay. After beating Naomi Osaka of Japan in the first round, the 2019 French Open semifinalist beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-4, 6-1.

Related: Amanda Anisimova Becomes Second Unseeded Woman To Reach Semifinals Of 2019 French Open

Four American Men Advance to Round 3

The four American men in the the third round are 23rd seed John Isner of Greensboro, North Carolina, 27th ranked Sebastian Korda of Bradenton, Florida, 60th ranked Mackenzie McDonald of Piedmont, California, and 75th ranked Brandon Nakashima of San Diego, California. McDonald upset the 22nd seed, Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4. Nakashima defeated Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands, 7-6, 6-4, 6-2. Isner beat Gregoire Barrere of France, the 210th player in the world, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, and Korda defeated three-time grand slam semifinalist (2007 and 2015 Wimbledon and 2013 United States Open) Richard Gasquet of France, 7-6, 6-3, 6-3.