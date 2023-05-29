College Football

Tennessee Football Recruiting: Vols Lead the Race for 4-Star Edge Kameryn Fountain

David Evans
As the football recruiting season heats up, the Tennessee Volunteers are emerging as clear frontrunners for Atlanta’s four-star edge recruit, Kameryn Fountain. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports’ director of recruiting, recently predicted with certainty that the Volunteers are poised to secure Fountain’s commitment.

Fountain Close to Vols Commitment

Kam Fountain, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect, is one of the Southeast’s premier talents in the 2024 college football class. His physical prowess and on-field accomplishments make him a prized recruit. His numbers last season, with 56 tackles in total, 12 for loss, and seven sacks, cement his standing as a dominant force in his class.

A substantial part of Tennessee’s appeal for Fountain lies in the relationship he has built with Vols defensive line coach, Rodney Garner. Garner extended an offer to Fountain early in his career, a gesture of faith that Fountain clearly remembers.

He expressed appreciation for Tennessee’s early recognition of his potential, stating, “They were like the second school to offer me… Coach Garner offered me. He said he saw the potential that I have.”

It looks as though that relationship will pay dividends when Fountain commits to the Vols in the near future as predicted by Steve Wiltfong.

Fountain Looking at Life Beyond Football

Beyond their early support, Tennessee’s dedication to a comprehensive program has caught Fountain’s attention. The Volunteers have demonstrated a commitment to their players’ overall life development, a fact Fountain values.

“It just ain’t about football, it’s about more than football,” Fountain said. “They’re going help me with stuff outside of football, that will help me in life.”

This potential commitment is a critical step towards achieving head coach Josh Heupel’s aim of building an “elite defense.” If Fountain commits, it will underscore the Volunteers’ capacity to attract top-tier talent. Fountain, currently the No. 6 edge rusher nationwide and the No. 7 player in Georgia according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, is just the caliber of player that could transform Tennessee’s defensive line.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
