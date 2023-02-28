Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III drew early odds as the 2023 Heisman Trophy recipient.

Last January, he was listed with the sixth-best odds at +2000, according to KnoxNews.com.

And he only started two games last season, winning both outings, while earning the Orange Bowl MVP.

Do the oddsmakers know Milton has yet to beat out 5-star freshman Nico Iamaleava during spring and fall practices?

What are those odds?

Joe Milton III

With one year of eligibility remaining because of the 2020 COVID-19 campaign, Milton returns for a sixth season.

Will it finally be his time?

Since his freshman season at Michigan in 2018, Milton has displayed one of the country’s strongest arms but has struggled to harness his asset. Zinger after zinger. No control. Little finesse.

Inconsistencies led to Milton’s transfer to Tennessee in 2021. He served as an understudy to his friend, Hendon Hooker, over the past two seasons. When Hooker injured his ACL at South Carolina on Nov. 18, 2022, Milton displayed his new-found poise. He finished the season by completing 53 of 82 passes for 971 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Efficiency is the key to running coach Josh Heupel’s offensive scheme, which has been described as QB-friendly. At 6-foot-5, 244 pounds, Milton has everything to succeed as an established Power Five starter.

Everything, but touch.

If he proves in spring practices that he has developed a better feel for running the Volunteers’ offense and follows it up with solid practices in August, the elder statesman will be under center for the season opener against visiting Virginia on Sept. 2.

But will the sixth-year senior be the only QB to see action against the ACC opponent?

Odds suggest otherwise.

Nico Iamaleava

With respect to Tayven Jackson, Gaston Moore and Navy Shuler, the Volunteers’ competition for serving as Milton’s primary backup could be decided during spring practices, culminating with the Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium on April 15.

The trio of signal callers may have a head start on Iamaleava but the No. 7 overall recruit may be too talented to redshirt.

“It looks like a really fun offense to play in,” Iamaleava told 247Sports. “I’ll be back there for the spring game and looking forward to that but I’ve studied what they do and feel I’ll be able to fit in really well.”

That will be seen.

Iamaleava rates as the top QB recruit in program history and the fifth-highest recruit to select Tennessee since 247Sports started tracking prep prospects.

Compared to 2014 Heisman winner Marcus Mariota, Iamaleava stood 6-foot-5 as a high-school senior and enters spring practice in Knoxville with rising expectations.

“There is not a throw on the field he can’t make,” 247Sports reported.

With Hooker receiving Heisman buzz before his injury and Milton closing the campaign in fashion, the Volunteers finished last season with 474.9 passing yards per game.

Can Iameleava handle the opportunity to run with new offensive coordinator Joey Hazle and unseat Milton?

That, too, will be seen.

Jackson, Moore and Shuler remain in the shadows, but the two front-runners remain the Volunteers’ best bets.