Tennessee Titans Fires GM Following Ugly Loss in Philadelphia

The Tennessee Titans are 7-5, on the fast track to winning another AFC South title. Fans may think all is well in Nashville. However, that may not be the case. The Titans fired their general manager, Jon Robinson, on Tuesday in the middle of the season. A bit of a peculiar move with very curious timing to it.

The Titans have decided to part ways with general manager Jon Robinson. pic.twitter.com/vQVNfplHVo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 6, 2022

The Success of the Tennessee Titans

When Robinson was hired after the 2015 season, the Titans were not in the best place as an on-field product. They had finished 3-13 that year, and 2-14 the year before. And they had not had a winning season since 2011. Upon Robinson’s arrival, the Titans’ fortunes had changed. Since 2016, Tennessee had won at least nine games in every season. In the last two seasons, they have won over 10 games and the AFC South title.

In the draft, the Titans have drafted pro bowl talents such as Derrick Henry, Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons, AJ Brown, and Harold Landry.

However, there have been multiple questionable picks from Robinson in recent memory. For example, 2020’s first-round pick Isaiah Wilson, only played in one game before being released due to off-field troubles. Next year’s first-rounder, cornerback Caleb Farley, has only played 12 games in two years due to various injuries.

The AJ Brown Trade + Loss to Philadelphia

When owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement on Robinson’s firing, she mentioned that “there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.” But part of the surprise of the move is the timing, especially considering the team they played last Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles, the new home for their former receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown was traded to the Eagles on draft night for the number 18 and 101 overall picks in the 2022 Draft. At the time, Brown was entering the last year of his rookie contract and was looking for a lucrative extension. Instead, the Titans opted to trade Brown and use the draft capital (the number 18th pick) on a new receiver in Traylon Burks. The Eagles were the ones to give Brown his payday, to the tune of a four-year, $100 million extension.

When the Titans and Eagles met up for a marquee Week 13 matchup in Philadelphia, Brown had reintroduced himself to his former Titans teammates in grand fashion. He put up eight catches for 119 yards on the day and linked up with quarterback Jalen Hurts for two touchdowns. In contrast, the Titans wideouts had a total of 41 yards on the day. To be fair, Traylon Burks was put in concussion protocol after catching a 25-yard touchdown resulting from a helmet-to-helmet hit from Marcus Epps. However, the trio of Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and CJ Board struggled to pick up the slack.

AJ Brown in his first game against his former team: 😤 8 receptions

😤 119 yards

😤 2 TDs@1kalwaysopen_ | @Eagles pic.twitter.com/jjSW8zph0P — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022

To add insult to injury, the Titans lost 35-10 to the 11-win Eagles. A perhaps alarming trend of the team, going 1-5 against teams currently over .500

It is not to say that this is the direct cause of Jon Robinson’s firing. But it is a coincidence that feels too coincidental.