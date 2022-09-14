Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Buffalo when the Tennessee Titans meet the Buffalo Bills in this AFC Conference matchup.

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds Pick 1: Buffalo under 49.5 points

The Bills defense is scary good, and Tennessee suffered from too much Saquan Barkley in their loss to the Giants.

The under is 6-1 in Titans last 7 games overall and 4-0 in Bills last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.

Our tip for Monday’s clash is Buffalo under 49.5 points.

Back Buffalo under 49.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds Pick 2: Titans FH +6.5 points

Look for these two sides to keep it close against two of the better defenses in the league.

The Titans are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 Monday games and 6-2 ATS in their last eight games as an underdog.

Our tip is to play Titans FH +6.5 points in this Monday Night NFL contest.

Titans FH +6.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds Pick 3: Bills -10 points

Look for a close 1st half followed by a Buffalo offensive barrage.

Bills are 8-1-2 ATS vs. a team with a losing record and 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite.

Our tip is to play Buffalo -10 points in this AFC matchup.

Buffalo -10 points @ -110 With Bovada

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds