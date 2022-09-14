NFL picks

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football

philnaessens
Buffalo Bills Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Buffalo when the Tennessee Titans meet the Buffalo Bills  in this AFC Conference matchup.

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds Pick 1: Buffalo under 49.5 points

The Bills defense is scary good, and Tennessee suffered from too much Saquan Barkley in their loss to the Giants. 

The under is 6-1 in Titans last 7 games overall and 4-0 in Bills last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.

Our tip for Monday’s clash is Buffalo under 49.5 points.  

Back Buffalo under 49.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds Pick 2: Titans FH +6.5 points

Look for these two sides to keep it close against two of the better defenses in the league. 

The Titans are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 Monday games and 6-2 ATS in their last eight games as an underdog.

Our tip is to play Titans FH +6.5 points in this Monday Night NFL contest. 

Titans FH +6.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds Pick 3: Bills -10 points

Look for a close 1st half followed by a Buffalo offensive barrage. 

Bills are 8-1-2 ATS vs. a team with a losing record and 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite.

Our tip is to play Buffalo -10 points in this AFC matchup.

Buffalo -10 points @ -110 With Bovada

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Tennessee Titans +343 Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football
Buffalo Bills -455 Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football

 

NFL picks
Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil's work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
