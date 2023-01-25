NCAAF

Tennessee Vols extend Josh Heupel’s Contract: A $9 Million Investment in Success

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
josh heupel
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

College football is known for its high-paying coaches and Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel is no exception. Heupel recently signed a new contract extension with the Volunteers that includes a raise that will pay him $9 million annually, keeping him in Knoxville through the 2028 season. This pay rise is significant as it puts him among the highest-paid coaches in the SEC.

$9 Million Man

In two seasons leading the Volunteers, Heupel has an 18-8 record and led the team to their first New Year’s Six/BCS Bowl since 1999. The Volunteers finished ranked No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 and just missed out on a place in the College Football Playoff.

Heupel’s leadership and aggressive brand of football has energized both the football program and fanbase, and has helped to re-establish Tennessee as a college football powerhouse.

Heupel’s pay rise is not only significant in the context of Tennessee’s program but also when compared to other coaches in the SEC.

His $9 million salary is less than that of Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. However, it is in the region of the salary of Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

However, those three coaches have either won at least one national championship or appeared in a New Year’s Six or BCS game. That puts Heupel’s salary is in line with the salaries of other top to mid-tier coaches in the SEC.

Turning Tennessee into Contenders

Heupel arrived to Tennessee from UCF where he posted a 28-8 record with the Knights program from 2018-20. He looks well on the way to being successful at Rocky Top too.

Heupel has not only been successful on the field, but also in developing talent. He has helped quarterback Hendon Hooker evolve into one of the best quarterbacks in the country and led the team to the top scoring offense and best total offense in the country in 2022.

He has also reversed the fortunes of the program, which had been ensnared in instability and a lack of success in the past decade, giving Vol Nation hope for the future.

Josh Heupel’s new contract extension and pay rise is well-deserved considering his achievements in just two seasons leading the Volunteers.

Topics  
NCAAF News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
rara thomas

UGA Transfer WR Rara Thomas Arrested on Felony Charge

Author image David Evans  •  Jan 23 2023
NCAAF
ed reed 2
Ed Reed OUT as Bethune-Cookman Football Head Coach Just 25 Days After Being Hired
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 22 2023
NCAAF
Jim Harbaugh Denies Lying to NCAA in Michigan Investigation
Jim Harbaugh Denies Lying to NCAA in Michigan Investigation
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 21 2023
NCAAF
cormani mcclain 2
Five-Star CB Cormani McClain Flips from Miami to Colorado Meaning Deion Sanders Lands Back-to-Back No.1 Cornerbacks
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 20 2023
NCAAF
jaden rashada 2
Five-Star QB Jaden Rashada Files For Release From Letter of Intent with Florida Gators After $13 Million NIL Deal Collapses
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 18 2023
NCAAF
arch manning id
Number-One Five-Star Texas Longhorns Recruit Arch Manning Loses His Student ID Twice in a Week
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 18 2023
NCAAF
michigan tcu
ESPN Ranks CFP Semifinals Featuring TCU vs. Michigan and Georgia vs. Ohio State as Best Two College Football Games of 2022 Season
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top