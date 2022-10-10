Tennessee Volunteers Football Player Jaylen McCollough Arrested on Felony Charges

The Tennessee Volunteers football program have had yet another player arrested. Safety Jaylen McCollough is the third Vol in two months to be placed under arrest with assault charges.

McCollough on Felony Charges

Senior starting safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested on Sunday after a call to Knox County’s Sheriff Office. McCollough is facing charges of aggravated assault after police responded to the call at an apartment complex in Knoxville around 3:30 pm.

Arrest Report

The arrest report makes for pretty bleak reading. A male told officers he had been drinking then headed to his car to retrieve an item. He then returned to the apartment and knocked on the door but got no response. Unfortunately, he says that he didn’t realize this was the incorrect address and then opened the apartment door.

Upon realizing he was in the wrong apartment, the male apologized and attempted to leave. According to the victim, he was then followed by another male who became aggressive. The victim then said something along the lines of, “I’m sorry, there’s no need to be a [expletive] about it.” Footsteps behind the victim continued and when he turned around he was punched in the face and knocked unconscious as he fell down a flight of stairs.

On waking up, he was helped by a different male and female. Officers at the scene noted that there was blood on the stairwell. They also noted that the victim had a swollen lip and multiple missing or broken teeth.

When they tried to make contact with the person inside the apartment, they got no response. The female helping the victim identified herself as McCollough’s girlfriend and eventually called him back. When McCollough arrived his hand was covered in a bloody bandage according to the report. He did not answer any questions and was subsequently arrested.

“We’re gathering more information and will have more for you,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said in his Monday press conference.

A Tennessee Culture Problem?

McCollough is the third Volunteer to be arrested in the span of two months. Lineman Savion Herring and linebacker William Mohan were both arrested on assault charge in the past two months and dismissed from the team.

Tennessee face Alabama on Saturday and it is likely they will do so without their starting safety.