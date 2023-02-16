NCAAF

Tennessee Volunteers Recruiting: Five-Star WR Ryan Wingo On Verge of Committing in 2024 Class

David Evans
Ryan Wingo, a five-star wide receiver according to Rivals and ESPN’s no.4 WR in the 2024 class, is likely to commit to Tennessee. Wingo was initially choosing between Tennessee and Notre Dame, but with former Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees out of the picture, he’s now heavily favoring the Vols.

Speedster Wingo Heavily Favoring Volunteers

Ryan Wingo’s decision ultimately came down to Tennessee or Notre Dame. However, with Tommy Rees departing the Fighting Irish to take over as offensive coordinator at Alabama, Wingo is now heavily favoring Tennessee. While Notre Dame has a strong program and a history of success, Tennessee offers more stability at the moment, which may have influenced Wingo’s decision.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds, Wingo is a speedster who can pick up yards in a hurry. He has already recorded an impressive 10.64 seconds in the 100m. Additionally, he has clocked 21.46 seconds in the 200m, and 50.72 seconds in the 400m. His speed will be a major asset as he enters the college football realm.

His scouting report highlights his ability to defeat angles with the ball in his hands. But he can also take the top off defenses with ease, and make defenders miss in tight spaces. Wingo has a chance to be an impact player at the next level.

If Wingo does end up committing to Tennessee, it would be a significant boost to the Vols’ offense. Head coach Josh Heupel would undoubtedly love to have a player of Wingo’s caliber on his team, and the impact he could make would be felt immediately.

Ryan Wingo is now far more likely to commit to Tennessee over Notre Dame. With his impressive speed and agility, Wingo has the potential to be an impact player at the next level. His decision came down to Tennessee’s stability and Notre Dame’s recent OC departure. If he does commit to the Vols, it would be a significant win for the program and a boost to the team’s offense.

