Alabama has been on a roll since their early season defeat to Texas. Now the Tide face off against the Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 8 SEC game where both teams will be looking to make an impression on the College Football Playoff Committee. Here, we offer up our best bets and predictions on the huge clash.



🏈 Event: Tennessee (17) @ Alabama (11)

Tennessee (17) @ Alabama (11) 🏟️ Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Saturday, October 21st, 2023 ⏰ Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET 📺 TV: CBS

CBS 🎲 Odds: Alabama -8 -110 / O/U 47.5

Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023

Tennessee vs. Alabama Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook Tennessee

+8 -110 +270 Over 47.5 -105 Alabama

-8 -110 -325 Under 47.5 -115

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Tennessee Offense vs. Alabama Defense

Tennessee Offense Alabama Defense 33.5 Points Per Game 16.0 443.8 Yards Per Game 292.4 5.9 Yards Per Rush 3.0 6.8 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.2 1.5 Sacks Per Game 3.7

Alabama Offense vs. Tennessee Defense

Alabama Offense

Tennessee Defense 30.1 Points Per Game 17.0 367.9 Yards Per Game 303.0 3.8 Yards Per Rush 3.0 9.5 Yards Per Passing Attempt 5.9 4.4 Sacks Per Game 4.0

Alabama vs. Tennessee Best Bets & Predictions

When Jalen Milroe and Joe Milton meet on Saturday, it will be a battle of two QBs that have largely underwhelmed this season.

For Alabama, Milroe’s woes have improved in recent weeks, but offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees is still a handicap on the Tide offense.

Meanwhile, on the Vols offense, Milton has simply struggled to live up to the preseason hype.

Don’t expect a lot to change on the weekend. This should be a throwback to the old school SEC football where defenses ruled the roost.

Both teams are allowing just three yards per carry, and both run games will struggle to find their stride.

Both teams also have exceptional secondaries that grade highly as individuals. This could lead to issues moving the ball through the air too.

Simply put, it’s difficult to figure out where points are coming from in Tuscaloosa.

Our best bet and prediction for this game is under 47.5 at -115 with BetOnline.

College Football Betting Guides 2023