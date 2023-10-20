Alabama has been on a roll since their early season defeat to Texas. Now the Tide face off against the Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 8 SEC game where both teams will be looking to make an impression on the College Football Playoff Committee. Here, we offer up our best bets and predictions on the huge clash.
- 🏈 Event: Tennessee (17) @ Alabama (11)
- 🏟️ Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
- 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023
- ⏰ Time: 3:30 PM ET
- 📺 TV: CBS
- 🎲 Odds: Alabama -8 -110 / O/U 47.5
Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Tennessee vs. Alabama Odds, Spreads & Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Moneyline
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Tennessee
|+8
|-110
|+270
|Over 47.5
|-105
|Alabama
|-8
|-110
|-325
|Under 47.5
|-115
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.
Offense vs. Defense Matchups
Tennessee Offense vs. Alabama Defense
|Tennessee Offense
|Alabama Defense
|33.5
|Points Per Game
|16.0
|443.8
|Yards Per Game
|292.4
|5.9
|Yards Per Rush
|3.0
|6.8
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|6.2
|1.5
|Sacks Per Game
|3.7
Alabama Offense vs. Tennessee Defense
|Alabama Offense
|Tennessee Defense
|30.1
|Points Per Game
|17.0
|367.9
|Yards Per Game
|303.0
|3.8
|Yards Per Rush
|3.0
|9.5
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|5.9
|4.4
|Sacks Per Game
|4.0
Alabama vs. Tennessee Best Bets & Predictions
When Jalen Milroe and Joe Milton meet on Saturday, it will be a battle of two QBs that have largely underwhelmed this season.
For Alabama, Milroe’s woes have improved in recent weeks, but offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees is still a handicap on the Tide offense.
Meanwhile, on the Vols offense, Milton has simply struggled to live up to the preseason hype.
Don’t expect a lot to change on the weekend. This should be a throwback to the old school SEC football where defenses ruled the roost.
Both teams are allowing just three yards per carry, and both run games will struggle to find their stride.
Both teams also have exceptional secondaries that grade highly as individuals. This could lead to issues moving the ball through the air too.
Simply put, it’s difficult to figure out where points are coming from in Tuscaloosa.
Our best bet and prediction for this game is under 47.5 at -115 with BetOnline.
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- College Football Betting Guide – Best NCAAF Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.