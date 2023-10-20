College Football Picks

Tennessee vs. Alabama Betting Odds, Predictions, Picks and Best Bets

David Evans
WATCH: Joe Milton's 80 Yard Throw Goes Viral At Tennessee Football Practice

Alabama has been on a roll since their early season defeat to Texas. Now the Tide face off against the Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 8 SEC game where both teams will be looking to make an impression on the College Football Playoff Committee. Here, we offer up our best bets and predictions on the huge clash.

  • 🏈 Event: Tennessee (17) @ Alabama (11)
  • 🏟️ Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • 📺 TV: CBS
  • 🎲 Odds: Alabama -8 -110 / O/U 47.5

Tennessee vs. Alabama Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook
Tennessee
 +8 -110 +270 Over 47.5 -105 Tennessee vs. Alabama Betting Odds, Predictions, Picks and Best Bets
Alabama
 -8 -110 -325 Under 47.5 -115 Tennessee vs. Alabama Betting Odds, Predictions, Picks and Best Bets

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Tennessee Offense vs. Alabama Defense

Tennessee Offense Alabama Defense
33.5 Points Per Game 16.0
443.8 Yards Per Game 292.4
5.9 Yards Per Rush 3.0
6.8 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.2
1.5 Sacks Per Game 3.7

Alabama Offense vs. Tennessee Defense

Alabama Offense
 Tennessee Defense
30.1 Points Per Game 17.0
367.9 Yards Per Game 303.0
3.8 Yards Per Rush 3.0
9.5 Yards Per Passing Attempt 5.9
4.4 Sacks Per Game 4.0

Alabama vs. Tennessee Best Bets & Predictions

When Jalen Milroe and Joe Milton meet on Saturday, it will be a battle of two QBs that have largely underwhelmed this season.

For Alabama, Milroe’s woes have improved in recent weeks, but offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees is still a handicap on the Tide offense.

Meanwhile, on the Vols offense, Milton has simply struggled to live up to the preseason hype.

Don’t expect a lot to change on the weekend. This should be a throwback to the old school SEC football where defenses ruled the roost.

Both teams are allowing just three yards per carry, and both run games will struggle to find their stride.

Both teams also have exceptional secondaries that grade highly as individuals. This could lead to issues moving the ball through the air too.

Simply put, it’s difficult to figure out where points are coming from in Tuscaloosa.

Our best bet and prediction for this game is under 47.5 at -115 with BetOnline.

Bet on Under 47.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

Alabama Crimson Tide College Football College Football News and Rumors College Football Picks NCAAF Tennessee Volunteers
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
