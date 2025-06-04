Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj Finally Gets Primetime Gig

Despite TNT having the majority of the coverage at the 2025 French Open, the Tennis Channel is present at Roland Garros. That means Tennis Channel’s best asset, Prakash Amritraj, has been at the desk interviewing victorious players throughout the tournament, a job he does exceedingly well during practically every major tennis tournament during the 11 month season.

Andrey Rublev laughing uncontrollably when asked about Marat Safin 😂😂😂 (via @TennisChannel interviewed by @PrakashAmritraj) pic.twitter.com/wumvfGCo8D — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 9, 2025

Amritraj is arguably the best interviewer in sports media. When players sit down at the desk with him, he strikes the right balance of tennis and life questions so that fans feel as though they really get to know the player as a person. He is not arrogant, forceful, or boastful in his efforts to talk with the players. In fact, most, if not all, seem very comfortable talking with Prakash Amritraj.

Aryna Sabalenka sneaking a sip of a margarita on the TC desk is taking me out 😭😭😭😭 (via @TennisChannel Interviewed by @PrakashAmritraj)pic.twitter.com/u12BPv3CAD — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 24, 2025

That’s why Amritraj’s latest gig at the French Open is a no-brainer, and some wonder what took so long for the Tennis Channel to launch this project.

Prakash Amritraj Will Finally Have His Own Show

Beginning Thursday June 5, Amritraj will host Prakash in Primetime with special guests each night through Sunday, June 8.

On the premiere night, Patrick Mourtaglou, former coach of Serena Williams and current coach of Naomi Osaka, will be his guest. That show will air at 10 PM EDT.

Amritraj talks with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa on Friday June 6 also at 10 PM EDT. This is a must-see television for fans of their tennis and off-court relationship.

Saturday, June 7 at 9 PM EDT, he has retired American players Jim Courier and John Isner.

The guests for his final show on Sunday, June 8 at 9 PM EDT, are to be determined, but a good guess is they will be the newly crowned French Open singles (and potentially doubles) champions.

These hour-long programs will allow Prakash Amritraj to ask more in-depth questions, and fans cannot wait.

Watch or stream Prakash in Primetime on the Tennis Channel or through the Tennis Channel app.