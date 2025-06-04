Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj Finally Gets Primetime Gig

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Prakash Amritraj

Despite TNT having the majority of the coverage at the 2025 French Open, the Tennis Channel is present at Roland Garros.  That means Tennis Channel’s best asset, Prakash Amritraj, has been at the desk interviewing victorious players throughout the tournament, a job he does exceedingly well during practically every major tennis tournament during the 11 month season.

Amritraj is arguably the best interviewer in sports media.  When players sit down at the desk with him, he strikes the right balance of tennis and life questions so that fans feel as though they really get to know the player as a person.  He is not arrogant, forceful, or boastful in his efforts to talk with the players.  In fact, most, if not all, seem very comfortable talking with Prakash Amritraj.

That’s why Amritraj’s latest gig at the French Open is a no-brainer, and some wonder what took so long for the Tennis Channel to launch this project.

Prakash Amritraj Will Finally Have His Own Show

Beginning Thursday June 5, Amritraj will host Prakash in Primetime with special guests each night through Sunday, June 8.

On the premiere night, Patrick Mourtaglou, former coach of Serena Williams and current coach of Naomi Osaka, will be his guest.  That show will air at 10 PM EDT.

Amritraj talks with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa on Friday June 6 also at 10 PM EDT.  This is a must-see television for fans of their tennis and off-court relationship.

Saturday, June 7 at 9 PM EDT, he has retired American players Jim Courier and John Isner.

The guests for his final show on Sunday, June 8 at 9 PM EDT, are to be determined, but a good guess is they will be the newly crowned French Open singles (and potentially doubles) champions.

These hour-long programs will allow Prakash Amritraj to ask more in-depth questions, and fans cannot wait.

Watch or stream Prakash in Primetime on the Tennis Channel or through the Tennis Channel app.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
