Tennis fans on Twitter praise Nick Kyrgios in apologizing for Atlanta Open singles withdrawal

One of the biggest stories of the 2022 Atlanta Open was the withdrawal of Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios. There was a lot of anticipation for fans to see Kyrgios, as he is in the middle of playing some of the best tennis of his career. However, Kyrgios withdrew with a knee injury before the tournament began. Kyrgios was to play Peter Gojowczyk of Germany, but he was replaced in the draw by Adrian Mannarino of France.

Over the years there has a lot of criticism about Kyrgios and his controversial actions on the tennis court. However, this week the Twitter world has given him high praise for his comments about his genuine disappointment for not participating in one of the most prestigious 250-level events during the summer.In all, there have been 1295 likes so far.

Kyrgios’s Comments

What did Kyrgios actually say?

“I’m shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight…all I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show.”

Doubles Glory in Atlanta

Even though Kyrgios did not participate in singles in Atlanta, he teamed up with Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia to take the men’s doubles crown. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis beat Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France 7-6, 6-3 in the first round, Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador and Hunter Reese of the United States 6-4, 7-6 in the quarterfinals, Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock of the United States 6-4, 6-7, [10-2] in the semifinals and the Australian duo of Jason Kubler and John Peers, 7-6, 7-5 in the final.

Wimbledon Finalist 

Nick Kyrgios has seen a rise in his popularity due to the fact he reached the finals of Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6. En route to the final, Kyrgios beat Paul Jubb of Great Britain 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7, 7-5 in the first round, the 26th seed Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the second round, 2021 French Open finalist and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in the third round, Brandon Nakashima of the United States 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 in the fourth round, and Cristian Garin of Chile 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in the quarterfinals. Kyrgios was to play the 2022 Australian Open champion, 2022 French Open champion and second seed Rafael Nadal of Spain in the semifinals, but Nadal had to pull out because of an abdominal tear. As a result, Kyrgios reached the first grand slam singles final of his career. He previously teamed up with Kokkinakis of Australia to beat the Australian duo of Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in the final of the men’s doubles tournament of the 2022 Australian Open, 7-5, 6-4.

Prior Doubles Success

Kyrgios has won six singles titles in his career, and three doubles titles. In addition to winning the 2022 Australian Open and 2022 Atlanta Open with Kokkinakis, Kyrgios won the 2018 Lyon Open in France alongside Sock. Kyrgios and Sock defeated Roman Jebavy of the Czech Republic and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands 7-5, 2-6, [11-9] in the final.

2022 Atlanta Open Men’s Singles Tournament

Australia had more success in the singles portion of the draw. Alex de Minaur won the title by beating rising American Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3. It was de Minaur’s sixth career singles title and second Atlanta Open title as he previously beat American Taylor Fritz in the 2019 final, 6-3, 7-6.
   

 

 

