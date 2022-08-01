One of the biggest stories of the 2022 Atlanta Open was the withdrawal of Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios. There was a lot of anticipation for fans to see Kyrgios, as he is in the middle of playing some of the best tennis of his career. However, Kyrgios withdrew with a knee injury before the tournament began. Kyrgios was to play Peter Gojowczyk of Germany, but he was replaced in the draw by Adrian Mannarino of France.

Over the years there has a lot of criticism about Kyrgios and his controversial actions on the tennis court. However, this week the Twitter world has given him high praise for his comments about his genuine disappointment for not participating in one of the most prestigious 250-level events during the summer.In all, there have been 1295 likes so far.

Kyrgios’s Comments

What did Kyrgios actually say?

“I’m shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight…all I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show.”

Twitter Reaction

Nick, You’re a class act an you’re are on a roll! Make it happen in At US Open! — Edward P. Perley, Jr (@PearlJam811) July 30, 2022

Very classy Nick to front the fans yourself.. I’m sure they will understand #Proud — Zane Bojack (@zanofc) July 27, 2022

First Class… — WVUFOOTBALL1 (@WVUFOOTBALL14) July 31, 2022

There are not that many players that walks on court to hold a speech telling the crowd they are sorry they can't play. Nick is important to tennis. Yes,he's got ups and down's, who doesn't…he is sincere, I only watch his matches — Cherox (@Cherox2) July 28, 2022

You're spirit is awesome on and off the court. It was a pleasure having you in our Hotlanta. Keep your head up! – — ♥Jus MaryJane♥ 😛 (@MzMaryJ725) July 27, 2022

I give Nick a lot of credit for coming out and addressing the fans… don't think I've ever seen anyone do that after pulling out. Hopefully he's fully healthy in time to win the US Open 🤞 — Adam Belue (@albinomamba44) July 27, 2022

Cheers Nick, love what you’ve been doing for years but this year has been special for all of us Kyrgios fans!!! — 💎 tdk 💎 (@tdkimber) July 27, 2022

We love you @NickKyrgios I can smell a grand slam in your very near future! You’re a beast with a racket. Speedy recovery! 💪🏽❤️ 🎾 — iamterryd (@iamterryd) July 27, 2022

Praying for you to heal my friend, thank you for being man enough to come out and tell us face to face! That means a lot! Thank you my brother! May God richly bless you in all ways 🙏 — Jimmie (@possium2001) July 30, 2022