Before the BNP Paribas Open main draw gets underway at Indian Wells, a fun tennis exhibition featuring mixed doubles teams will occur on Tuesday, March 7 at 10:30 PM ET.

It is the Eisenhower Cup, and it is a tiebreak-style doubles tournament.

The first team to win ten points wins the match.

It is a single-elimination exhibition with 8 teams featured.

The mixed doubles teams of interest are as follows:

1. U.S. Team: Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul

The top-ranked U.S. woman, Jessica Pegula, is paired with the third-ranked U.S. man, Tommy Paul.

Pegula is an accomplished doubles player with Coco Gauff, and Paul is coming off a great run to the finals in Acapulco last week.

2. Canada Team: Leyla Fernandez and Felix Auger Aliassime

20 year Fernandez and 22-year-old FAA make for a competitive Canadian mixed doubles team.

FAA has gained more notoriety since being featured in the Netflix docuseries Break Point.

3. Greek Team: Maria Sakkari and Stefano Tsitsipas

The Greek duo of powerful singles tennis players, Maria Sakkari and Stefano Tsitsipas, team up with their eyes on the $200,000 prize.

Sakkari was the runner-up in the 2022 Eisenhower Cup which featured all female singles tennis players; she was defeated by American Amanda Anisimova.

4. Swiss Team: Belinda Bencic and Stan Wawrinka

Roger Federer is not the only acclaimed Swiss tennis player.

Bencic and Wawrinka try to carry on the Swiss winning tradition by teaming up together.

5. Aryna Sabalenka and Taylor Fritz

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the 2023 Australian Open Champion, and the defending BNP Paribas Open men’s champion Taylor Fritz team up in what could be an interesting mixed doubles partnership.

6. Polish Team: Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz

Not to be overlooked is the number one female player in the world Iga Swiatek who is partnered with her Polish compatriot Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz is the tenth-ranked player in the world.

This is an informal event that is more about fun and bragging rights than the hard-core competition.

Players are relaxed and enjoy the camaraderie with each other.

This is must-see television for tennis fans of these players because they never see all of these stars play on the same court on the same night.

It airs live nationally on The Tennis Channel at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

