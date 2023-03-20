Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News: Elena Rybakina And Carlos Alcaraz Crowned Indians Wells Champions

Wendi Oliveros
Capping off an outstanding two weeks of tennis at the unofficial “5th Major” at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open, Elena Rybakina and Carlos Alcaraz were crowned the ladies and men’s singles champions at Indian Wells on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Both Rybakina and Alcaraz had never beaten their opponents prior to Sunday.

Elena Rybakina Stops Aryna Sabalenka

In an exciting rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final that Aryna Sabalenka narrowly won, Elena Rybakina had all of the answers on Sunday.

The first set was tight and ended in a tiebreak; however, Rybakina had the steadier serve.

She outlasted Sabalenka in the second set to win the match and title in straight sets.

Sabalenka admitted that she does not know Rybakina very well personally, but if 2023 is any indication, this is a rivalry that could continue for many years.

Both won their maiden Grand Slams in the past 12 months, and both are young (Rybakina is 23 and Sabalenka is 24).

Carlos Alcaraz Has All The Answers Against Daniil Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz previously described Daniil Medvedev as a brick wall because he gets every ball back to his opponent.

That was not the case on Sunday as Alcaraz volleyed, chipped, and placed his shots so unpredictably that Medvedev could not get a good read.

Medvedev never got into a groove in the match, and the 19-year-old Alcaraz walked away with the title in a convincing manner in straight sets.

Watching Alcaraz play is like watching elements of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal.

He has the ground strokes of Djokovic, the finesse shots of Federer, and the never-say-die attitude of Nadal.

Alcaraz is an exciting young player, and it will be fun to see how the 2023 season develops when Novak Djovokic and Rafael Nadal are back in the mix at the big tournaments.

On To Miami

The second leg of the hardcourt United States spring swing known as the “Sunshine Double” begins this week in Miami.

Alcaraz is the defending Miami Open men’s champion, and Iga Swiatek is the women’s champion.

After Miami, attention turns to the clay court season, but in the meantime, the top players will face off in Miami for more must-see-tennis television.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
