Capping off an outstanding two weeks of tennis at the unofficial “5th Major” at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open, Elena Rybakina and Carlos Alcaraz were crowned the ladies and men’s singles champions at Indian Wells on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Both Rybakina and Alcaraz had never beaten their opponents prior to Sunday.

Elena Rybakina Stops Aryna Sabalenka

In an exciting rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final that Aryna Sabalenka narrowly won, Elena Rybakina had all of the answers on Sunday.

The first set was tight and ended in a tiebreak; however, Rybakina had the steadier serve.

What an opening set! 😮 Plenty of tension in this Indian Wells women's final, as Elena Rybakina leads Aryna Sabalenka, 7-6 (11). Looking for her first win over Sabalenka in five career meetings, Rybakina saved two set points. The No. 2 seed hit 10 double faults in dropping it. pic.twitter.com/24N3DEzEIz — TENNIS (@Tennis) March 19, 2023

She outlasted Sabalenka in the second set to win the match and title in straight sets.

Finally, Elena finds a way to get past Aryna Sabalenka for her maiden BNP Paribas Open title, 7-6(11), 6-4. https://t.co/mKNn35Y0ph — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) March 19, 2023

Sabalenka admitted that she does not know Rybakina very well personally, but if 2023 is any indication, this is a rivalry that could continue for many years.

Aryna Sabalenka on Elena Rybakina’s personality: “I don’t know her that good, but she seems like a very nice & cool girl, you know. She’s a really good person, I would say on & off the court.

But I don’t know her that well. But she seems like she’s a very nice girl.” pic.twitter.com/CTHvA77tZJ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 20, 2023

Both won their maiden Grand Slams in the past 12 months, and both are young (Rybakina is 23 and Sabalenka is 24).

Carlos Alcaraz Has All The Answers Against Daniil Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz previously described Daniil Medvedev as a brick wall because he gets every ball back to his opponent.

That was not the case on Sunday as Alcaraz volleyed, chipped, and placed his shots so unpredictably that Medvedev could not get a good read.

Medvedev never got into a groove in the match, and the 19-year-old Alcaraz walked away with the title in a convincing manner in straight sets.

NUMERO UNO 🇪🇸🏆 The moment @carlosalcaraz won his third ATP Masters 1000 title without dropping a set! @BNPPARIBASOPEN | #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/BjqnLHVf2I — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 20, 2023

Watching Alcaraz play is like watching elements of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal.

He has the ground strokes of Djokovic, the finesse shots of Federer, and the never-say-die attitude of Nadal.

Alcaraz is an exciting young player, and it will be fun to see how the 2023 season develops when Novak Djovokic and Rafael Nadal are back in the mix at the big tournaments.

On To Miami

The second leg of the hardcourt United States spring swing known as the “Sunshine Double” begins this week in Miami.

Alcaraz is the defending Miami Open men’s champion, and Iga Swiatek is the women’s champion.

After Miami, attention turns to the clay court season, but in the meantime, the top players will face off in Miami for more must-see-tennis television.

