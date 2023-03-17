U.S. men’s singles tennis player Frances Tiafoe is the lone American standing in the BNP Paribas Open.

Defending champion Taylor Fritz is out, losing in the quarterfinals to Jannik Sinner on Thursday.

Compatriot Tommy Paul is also out.

On the women’s side, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are out.

Tiafoe, known as Big Foe, has been soaring up the rankings ever since the biggest win of his career, his 2022 U.S. Open fourth-round victory over Rafael Nadal.

He is America’s last hope to win at Indian Wells this weekend.

Big Foe’s Semifinal Opponent Is A Tough One

Tiafoe is ranked No. 14 in the world; he turned pro in 2015 so it has been a long road for him to get to this level.

He roared through the quarterfinals with a win over World No. 10 Cameron Norrie in straight sets.

#14 Francis Tiafoe defeats #10 Cameron Norrie in 1 hour 38 mins 6-4, 6-4 to head to the #IndianWells2023 semi-finals!! He’s all smiles 💪🏾😁💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/fMvaxGGk5n — 🎾 Bagel Broad (@MsJLaw) March 15, 2023

Tiafoe faces the hottest player on the men’s tour in the semifinals: Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev has been openly critical and somewhat humorous about his criticism of how the hard courts at Indian Wells are playing in 2023.

He is also dealing with injuries, and fitness has always been a question mark for him; fitness is not a concern for Tiafoe.

If Tiafoe can defeat Medvedev on Saturday, he would face either Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz.

Tiafoe likes how he has been playing at Indian Wells and is confident about his chances.

He said:

“I’ve been playing really well all week. Let’s keep it going.”

Consecutive American Men Singles Wins At Indian Wells Has Been A Rarity

American fans are cheering for Tiafoe; he has a competitive personality who chases down every ball.

The 25-year-old has one career ATP title.

Winning another title on home soil would be the best.

It has been 25 years since American men won Indian Wells in back-to-back years.

Michael Chang won it in 1996 and 1997.

That marked the end of an American seven-year dominance when Jim Courier, Pete Sampras, and Chang combined to win the tournament from 1991-1997.

After that, Andre Agassi won it in 2001, but no American man lifted the trophy again until Fritz did in 2022.

It’s time for Big Foe!

Tennis Betting Guides 2023