21-year-old, three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek begins the week of March 13, 2023, as the World No. 1 women’s singles tennis player.

This is the 50th consecutive week Swiatek has been No. 1; she became No. 1 for the first time ever on April 4, 2022.

Swiatek joins three other women who completed this feat after vaulting into the No. 1 seed for the first time in their careers.

They are Steffi Graf, Martina Hingis, and Serena Williams.

50 WEEKS OF 1GA❗ 🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek kicks off her milestone 50th consecutive week at #1 today. 🎉 She's just the 4th woman in WTA rankings history to accumulate 50+ weeks in their first stint at #1. The other 3 women to do it: Steffi Graf, Martina Hingis and Serena Williams. 💥 — TENNIS (@Tennis) March 13, 2023

Swiatek is in exclusive company, and she is just getting started.

There’s No Stopping Swiatek

After a disappointing result at the 2023 Australian Open, Iga Swiatek has been playing outstanding tennis.

Her opponents can barely crack the scoreboard.

Bagels and breadsticks have been her specialty meaning her opponent either wins 0 or 1 game in a set.

Iga Swiatek has won 5️⃣5️⃣ bagels & 7️⃣3️⃣ breadsticks in her career As she's climbed through the rankings & the upper echelon of tennis, you would think the amount of bagels & breadsticks would become much less frequent. In the last week alone, she's added 4 🥯 & 5 🥖 to her tally pic.twitter.com/eP2OuestS4 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 22, 2023

She has an intriguing third-round match coming up at Indian Wells against 2019 US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu who has struggled with injuries in recent years but is poised to make a healthy return to the WTA tour.

Back at the scene of the climb ⬆️ 2019 Indian Wells champion @Bandreescu_ survives Stearns 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, setting up a third-round showdown with Swiatek!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/XeeVDRFPCU — wta (@WTA) March 12, 2023

How Many Grand Slams Can Swiatek Win In 2023?

Swiatek uncharacteristically lost in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open to 2022 Wimbledon Champion and 2023 Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina.

She is a two-time French Open Champion in 2020 and 2022, so she is the perennial favorite at Roland Garros.

Her least successful Grand Slam is Wimbledon where her best result was getting into the fourth round in 2021.

Swiatek is the reigning US Open Champion so she is also a favorite in New York in September.

In the meantime, she is focusing on her defending her Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open title.

Iga Has Adjusted The Best To A Massive Shakeup In Women’s Tennis

Perhaps, it is just because of where she is in her career development, but Iga is the female player who has adjusted the best to the massive change in the landscape of women’s tennis.

Five Grand Slam champions have exited the scene in the past 12 months.

Ashleigh Barty and Serena Williams retired.

Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber are on maternity leave.

Simona Halep is suspended.

Though it has not happened yet, could the rest of the women’s competitors catch up with Iga who recently admitted that she feels the target on her back as the No. 1 seed?

Time will tell.

