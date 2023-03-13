Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News: Iga Swiatek Begins 50th Straight Week As World No. 1

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Iga Swiatek

21-year-old, three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek begins the week of March 13, 2023, as the World No. 1 women’s singles tennis player.

This is the 50th consecutive week Swiatek has been No. 1; she became No. 1 for the first time ever on April 4, 2022.

Swiatek joins three other women who completed this feat after vaulting into the No. 1 seed for the first time in their careers.

They are Steffi Graf, Martina Hingis, and Serena Williams.

 

Swiatek is in exclusive company, and she is just getting started.

There’s No Stopping Swiatek

After a disappointing result at the 2023 Australian Open, Iga Swiatek has been playing outstanding tennis.

Her opponents can barely crack the scoreboard.

Bagels and breadsticks have been her specialty meaning her opponent either wins 0 or 1 game in a set.

She has an intriguing third-round match coming up at Indian Wells against 2019 US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu who has struggled with injuries in recent years but is poised to make a healthy return to the WTA tour.

How Many Grand Slams Can Swiatek Win In 2023?

Swiatek uncharacteristically lost in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open to 2022 Wimbledon Champion and 2023 Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina.

She is a two-time French Open Champion in 2020 and 2022, so she is the perennial favorite at Roland Garros.

Her least successful Grand Slam is Wimbledon where her best result was getting into the fourth round in 2021.

Swiatek is the reigning US Open Champion so she is also a favorite in New York in September.

In the meantime, she is focusing on her defending her Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open title.

Iga Has Adjusted The Best To A Massive Shakeup In Women’s Tennis

Perhaps, it is just because of where she is in her career development, but Iga is the female player who has adjusted the best to the massive change in the landscape of women’s tennis.

Five Grand Slam champions have exited the scene in the past 12 months.

Ashleigh Barty and Serena Williams retired.

Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber are on maternity leave.

Simona Halep is suspended.

Though it has not happened yet, could the rest of the women’s competitors catch up with Iga who recently admitted that she feels the target on her back as the No. 1 seed?

Time will tell.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Wimbledon

Coco Gauff Rings In 19th Birthday With Indian Wells 3rd Round Win

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka Taylor Fritz
Eisenhower Cup 2023 Crowns Champions Aryna Sabalenka, Taylor Fritz
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Indian Wells
Tennis News: 6 Mixed Doubles Teams To Watch In 2023 Eisenhower Cup Exhibition
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 7 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Australian Open
Tennis News: Unvaccinated Novak Djovokic Denied Exemption To Enter US For Spring Tournaments
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 4 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tommy Paul
Tennis News: Tommy Paul Beats Taylor Fritz In Mexican Open 3 Set Thriller
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 4 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Rafael Nadal
Tennis News: Rafael Nadal Updates Fans On His Rehab
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 1 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Fritz 2
American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz Joins Andy Roddick With Latest Accomplishment
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top