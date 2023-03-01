Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News: Is Naomi Osaka Working With Andre Agassi?

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Tennis: US OPEN

Four-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka has not been on tour in 2023.

She is expecting her first child and is taking the year off but vows to be back in 2024.

Osaka has kept a mainly low profile though was seen at the Super Bowl and has a Victoria’s Secret product line called Victoria’s Secret x Naomi Osaka that recently launched.

But is that the only partnership Osaka is fostering?

Is she working on tennis with American legend Andre Agassi and members of his team?

Osaka Appears To Be Hitting With Agassi Looking On

We do not know what is the context of this picture, but Osaka is in the US, and Agassi is watching her hit balls.

In case you need additional convincing, the pair was pictured with Agassi’s wife, Steffi Graf, and Agassi’s former coach, Brad Gilbert in a group photo the same day on the same practice courts.

What Does It Mean?

It may not mean much of anything.

Osaka wants to stay fit throughout her pregnancy, but her baby is the number one priority right now.

She recently admitted that she knows the gender of her baby, but the baby’s father, her longtime boyfriend, Cordae does not want to find out until the birth.

A partnership with Agassi/Graf/Gilbert if it continued into 2024 when she plans to return is intriguing, but it is premature to assume this is anything more than a casual hitting session among friends.

Agassi seems content to be a behind-the-scenes mentor for young players and not an everyday coach.

He serves in a similar capacity with Sebastian Korda.

Agassi and Graf’s son Jaden is on the USC baseball team so they want to stick around Las Vegas so they can watch his games.

Osaka Will Have A Tall Task In 2024

After one year away from the tour with Iga Swiatek becoming more dominant and young players like Coco Gauff emerging, it will be tough for Osaka to find her way back.

She is not the only one.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber also recently gave birth to her first child, a daughter Liana.

She will face similar challenges upon her return.

Kim Clijsters is the only mother in recent history to win Grand Slams after giving birth.

Serena, the G.O.A.T. of women’s tennis could not do it so that shows just how hard it is to accomplish.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Fritz 2

American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz Joins Andy Roddick With Latest Accomplishment

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Martina Navratilova
Martina Navratilova Posts Twitter Update Amid Cancer Battle
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 25 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Serena and Venus Williams
5 Female Tennis Players Who Beat Top 3 Seeds At Same Event
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 25 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
Tennis Star Serena Williams Set To Receive Prestigious NAACP Award
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 25 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Andre Agassi Steffi Graf
Tennis Greats Andre Agassi And Steffi Graf Watch Son Jaden’s USC Baseball Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
2016 Australian Open - Day 9
Tennis Rivals Reunite: Serena Williams And Maria Sharapova Photographed In London
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 21 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
novak djokovic is the highest paid tennis player
Tennis Great Novak Djokovic Ties Steffi Graf For Most Weeks As World No. 1
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top