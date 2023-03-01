Four-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka has not been on tour in 2023.

She is expecting her first child and is taking the year off but vows to be back in 2024.

Osaka has kept a mainly low profile though was seen at the Super Bowl and has a Victoria’s Secret product line called Victoria’s Secret x Naomi Osaka that recently launched.

But is that the only partnership Osaka is fostering?

Is she working on tennis with American legend Andre Agassi and members of his team?

Osaka Appears To Be Hitting With Agassi Looking On

We do not know what is the context of this picture, but Osaka is in the US, and Agassi is watching her hit balls.

A pregnant Naomi Osaka practising in the US, while Agassi looks on? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R4yDokD4iQ — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) February 27, 2023

In case you need additional convincing, the pair was pictured with Agassi’s wife, Steffi Graf, and Agassi’s former coach, Brad Gilbert in a group photo the same day on the same practice courts.

My multiverse of tennis faves 😭😭😭 Naomi Osaka with Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CBEoSCyWAG — Tanya (@ScriptedTanya) February 20, 2023

What Does It Mean?

It may not mean much of anything.

Osaka wants to stay fit throughout her pregnancy, but her baby is the number one priority right now.

She recently admitted that she knows the gender of her baby, but the baby’s father, her longtime boyfriend, Cordae does not want to find out until the birth.

A partnership with Agassi/Graf/Gilbert if it continued into 2024 when she plans to return is intriguing, but it is premature to assume this is anything more than a casual hitting session among friends.

Agassi seems content to be a behind-the-scenes mentor for young players and not an everyday coach.

He serves in a similar capacity with Sebastian Korda.

Agassi and Graf’s son Jaden is on the USC baseball team so they want to stick around Las Vegas so they can watch his games.

Osaka Will Have A Tall Task In 2024

After one year away from the tour with Iga Swiatek becoming more dominant and young players like Coco Gauff emerging, it will be tough for Osaka to find her way back.

She is not the only one.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber also recently gave birth to her first child, a daughter Liana.

She will face similar challenges upon her return.

Welcome to our family, Liana *25.02.2023 ❤️🍼💫

Having you with us is the most beautiful & overwhelming feeling we could have ever imagined. pic.twitter.com/nIX6rRGDLl — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) February 28, 2023

Kim Clijsters is the only mother in recent history to win Grand Slams after giving birth.

Serena, the G.O.A.T. of women’s tennis could not do it so that shows just how hard it is to accomplish.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023