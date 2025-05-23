Tennis News: Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina, and French Open Withdrawals

Novak Djokovic’s tennis resume is so full that it is practically impossible to find any gaps. Any new accomplishments are record breakers. Saturday, he strives for another unthinkable feat, his 100th career ATP title.

Novak has a shot at Title No. 100 right before the French Open 👀pic.twitter.com/g7YitUNjoP — Barstool Tennis (@StoolTennis) May 23, 2025

Only two men have managed this: Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103). Other legends have come close: Ivan Lendl (94) and Rafael Nadal (92).

Third try for No. 100 for Novak #Djokovic, who lost in the finals in Shanghai and Miami and will face Hubert Hurkacz in the final in Geneva on Saturday The men’s Open era leaders in tour singles titles Jimmy Connors 109

Roger #Federer 103

Djokovic 99

Ivan Lendl 94

Rafa… pic.twitter.com/Bl4YWoluag — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) May 23, 2025

Hubert Hurkacz will be trying to thwart Djokovic in Geneva on Saturday. Hurkacz is attempting to win his ninth career ATP singles title.

Djokovic celebrated his 38th birthday earlier in the week. Though he shocked many by opting out of the Italian Open, it appears that he made a great decision in adding the Geneva Open to his schedule.

Novak Djokovic is not the only one vying for a title after a considerable pause. After playing a gutsy match against Beatriz Haddad Mia, Elena Rybakina is playing for her first WTA title in 13 months on Saturday. She will take on Liudmila Samsonova in Strasbourg.

Elena Rybakina beats Haddad Maia in 3 sets and 2h45 of match.

Was 0-2 in the third set then to 6-2.

What a comeback in the third set 😳 -20th final

-1st final of 2025

-First since Stuttgart 2024. Next : Collins or Samsonova #WTA pic.twitter.com/Bzli6gfzBW — Sebastien G. (@sebsharfam2) May 23, 2025

Tennis News: French Open Withdrawals

Tis the unfortunate season for French Open withdrawals. There are two significant ones so far: Belinda Bencic and Matteo Berrettini. Bencic suffered an arm injury at the Italian Open. Berrettini continues to experience injury woes and has not played the French Open since 2021. Grass is his more successful surface so hopefully he can heal quickly and be ready for it.

Also concerning is that because of an illness, Ajla Tomljanovic retired from her semifinal match on Friday against Maya Joint in Rabat. Hopefully she recovers fast.

Feel Better Ajla 💚 Maya Joint is through to her first final on the WTA Tour after Tomljanovic is forced to retire. Final Score: 6-4, 0-0, RET.#WTARabat pic.twitter.com/NP8dat6C14 — wta (@WTA) May 23, 2025