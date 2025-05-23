Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News: Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina, and French Open Withdrawals

Wendi Oliveros
Tennis: French Open

Novak Djokovic’s tennis resume is so full that it is practically impossible to find any gaps.  Any new accomplishments are record breakers. Saturday, he strives for another unthinkable feat, his 100th career ATP title.

Only two men have managed this: Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).  Other legends have come close: Ivan Lendl (94) and Rafael Nadal (92).

Hubert Hurkacz will be trying to thwart Djokovic in Geneva on Saturday.  Hurkacz is attempting to win his ninth career ATP singles title.

Djokovic celebrated his 38th birthday earlier in the week.  Though he shocked many by opting out of the Italian Open, it appears that he made a great decision in adding the Geneva Open to his schedule.

Novak Djokovic is not the only one vying for a title after a considerable pause.  After playing a gutsy match against Beatriz Haddad Mia, Elena Rybakina is playing for her first WTA title in 13 months on Saturday.  She will take on Liudmila Samsonova in Strasbourg.

Tennis News: French Open Withdrawals

Tis the unfortunate season for French Open withdrawals.  There are two significant ones so far: Belinda Bencic and Matteo Berrettini.  Bencic suffered an arm injury at the Italian Open.  Berrettini continues to experience injury woes and has not played the French Open since 2021.  Grass is his more successful surface so hopefully he can heal quickly and be ready for it.

Also concerning is that because of an illness, Ajla Tomljanovic retired from her semifinal match on Friday against Maya Joint in Rabat.  Hopefully she recovers fast.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
