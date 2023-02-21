Five-time Grand Slam singles champion Maria Sharapova recently shared a picture on her Instagram that made tennis fans reminisce about the good old days from 2004-2019.

She posted a black-and-white selfie with 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams, 41, as the two ran into each other at the Moncler Genius fashion show in London.

The caption read “Reunited.”

Tennis really isn’t the same without Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova. I can’t believe these two are both retired now. pic.twitter.com/haqztHsc2z — Max Gao • 高俊鹏 (@MaxJGao) February 21, 2023

Judging by this picture, the two are no longer bitter rivals.

Those days are gone as both are retired: Maria in 2020 and Serena in 2022.

This is not the first time they met at a high fashion event and posted a picture on social media.

In 2021, the two were photographed together at the Met Gala.

On her Instagram live after the 2021 encounter, Serena said.

“She’s fun. We talked, we clicked, we laughed, we talked about tennis and it was really, really fun and I loved it!”

Where It Began: The Shocking Wimbledon 2004 Final

Tennis fans remember the epic match that started the rivalry at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships.

17-year-old Maria Sharapova defeated defending champion Serena Williams who was ranked No. 1 in the world to win the only Wimbledon title of her career.

⏪ July 3 2004, Maria Sharapova stuns tennis world winning @Wimbledon at 17 years-old beating defending champ and World No.1 Serena Williams 6-1 6-4. pic.twitter.com/VbZU3CPVWR — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) July 3, 2020

Serena Owned Maria In Head-To-Head

Despite Sharapova’s Wimbledon win, Serena owned the head-to-head record against her.

They met 22 times during their careers, and Serena won 20 of those matches.

Both of Sharapova’s wins came in 2004 with the second one being the 2004 WTA Championships.

All of their matches amounted to 48 total sets played, and Serena won 41 of the sets.

The most lopsided match was at the women’s singles final of the 2012 Summer Olympics; Maria won only one game.

The final score was 6-0, 6-1.

Acing it! 💫

Serena Williams finishes in style during her gold medal match against Maria Sharapova at London 2012! 🎾🥇 Tennis continues today at #Tokyo2020! #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/R4hCsM8Zo7 — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2021

Both Are Now Businesswomen With A Lot In Common

Now that both have hung up their racquets, perhaps a collaboration could happen in the future.

They have a lot in common.

Both are now married and parents of young children; Sharapova gave birth to a son in 2022 and Serena has a daughter Olympia who is now five.

Sharapova has many investments including her Sugarpova candy brand.

Serena has a diverse portfolio also including a stake in the Miami Dolphins and is a part owner of the Los Angeles–based women’s soccer team Angel City.

Serena Williams has kept her interest in owning sports franchises. In 2020, she joined an all-female ownership group for Angel City FC, the NWSL's expansion franchise in Los Angeles ⚽️ Also named an owner: Serena's 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. pic.twitter.com/4ix2XxTrVy — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 19, 2021

Sharapova has a net worth of approximately $180 million, and Serena’s net worth is around $210 million so they have the capital to collaborate if they decide to do so.