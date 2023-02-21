Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis Rivals Reunite: Serena Williams And Maria Sharapova Photographed In London

Wendi Oliveros
2016 Australian Open - Day 9

Five-time Grand Slam singles champion Maria Sharapova recently shared a picture on her Instagram that made tennis fans reminisce about the good old days from 2004-2019.

She posted a black-and-white selfie with 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams, 41, as the two ran into each other at the Moncler Genius fashion show in London.

The caption read “Reunited.”

Judging by this picture, the two are no longer bitter rivals.

Those days are gone as both are retired: Maria in 2020 and Serena in 2022.

This is not the first time they met at a high fashion event and posted a picture on social media.

In 2021, the two were photographed together at the Met Gala.

On her Instagram live after the 2021 encounter, Serena said.

“She’s fun. We talked, we clicked, we laughed, we talked about tennis and it was really, really fun and I loved it!”

Where It Began: The Shocking Wimbledon 2004 Final

Tennis fans remember the epic match that started the rivalry at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships.

17-year-old Maria Sharapova defeated defending champion Serena Williams who was ranked No. 1 in the world to win the only Wimbledon title of her career.

Serena Owned Maria In Head-To-Head

Despite Sharapova’s Wimbledon win, Serena owned the head-to-head record against her.

They met 22 times during their careers, and Serena won 20 of those matches.

Both of Sharapova’s wins came in 2004 with the second one being the 2004 WTA Championships.

All of their matches amounted to 48 total sets played, and Serena won 41 of the sets.

The most lopsided match was at the women’s singles final of the 2012 Summer Olympics; Maria won only one game.

The final score was 6-0, 6-1.

Both Are Now Businesswomen With A Lot In Common

Now that both have hung up their racquets, perhaps a collaboration could happen in the future.

They have a lot in common.

Both are now married and parents of young children; Sharapova gave birth to a son in 2022 and Serena has a daughter Olympia who is now five.

Sharapova has many investments including her Sugarpova candy brand.

Serena has a diverse portfolio also including a stake in the Miami Dolphins and is a part owner of the Los Angeles–based women’s soccer team Angel City.

Sharapova has a net worth of approximately $180 million, and Serena’s net worth is around $210 million so they have the capital to collaborate if they decide to do so.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
